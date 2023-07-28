Minnesota Lynx All-Star forward Napheesa Collier has a right ankle injury and will miss her first game of the season Friday night against the New York Liberty, the team announced.

Collier, 26, hobbled off the court with 3 minutes, 51 seconds left in Wednesday's 97-92 victory over the Washington Mystics. She did not return and finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season.

The Lynx (11-13) did not reveal the severity of Collier's injury or say whether she might return Sunday against the Connecticut Sun.

Collier is the fourth-leading scorer in the WNBA at 21.8 points per game and also averages 7.9 rebounds.

The Lynx also announced that guard Rachel Banham would miss her fifth straight game with a right thumb injury.