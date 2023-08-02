Diana Taurasi has already scored more points than anyone in WNBA history. And halfway through her 19th season, the Phoenix Mercury star is closing in on becoming the only player in the league to amass 10,000 career points.

How has she done it? The 41-year-old sat down with ESPN's Josh Weinfuss in an exclusive conversation about her shooting form, basketball acumen, longevity and confidence. "I think I'm going to make every shot," said Taurasi, who is the WNBA's all-time scoring leader by nearly 2,500 points.

From her shooting mechanics to how she creates scoring opportunities, we break down her shot step by step, with help from Taurasi herself.

"In my mind, she's the best player the WNBA has seen," Sue Bird said.

Take a visual tour of Diana Taurasi and the shot that scored 10,000 points in the WNBA.