UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Alyssa Thomas again shattered WNBA records Tuesday night by recording back-to-back triple-doubles for the third time in her career and tallying the first 20-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in league history as she propelled the Connecticut Sun to a 79-69 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Thomas completed the triple-double with 1:32 left in the third quarter, marking the quickest in terms of game time in WNBA history, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The 6-foot-2 point-forward now has the three quickest triple-doubles in league history; the other two came in third quarters of games in June.

Thomas' final stat line was 21 points (9 for 17 shooting), 20 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 steals, 1 block and 0 turnovers -- and that's not encapsulating her defensive impact against the Lynx.

No Doubting Thomas' Efficiency Sun star Alyssa Thomas now has the top-3 quickest triple-doubles in WNBA history. Date Player Game Time Tuesday Alyssa Thomas 28:28 June 20, 2023 Alyssa Thomas 28:34 June 25, 2023 Alyssa Thomas 28:38 -- Elias Sports Bureau

"There's sometimes players do things that you're really just speechless," Sun coach Stephanie White said. "Spectacular moment that we all witnessed here tonight and just really, really incredible effort by her."

Added Thomas on what worked so well: "Last game, I missed a lot of shots and I was mad at myself for that. And today I really focused in on getting to the hoop and finishing through contact."

Thomas is the league's all-time triple-double leader with nine (including postseason play), five of which have come this season. Comparatively, no other player in WNBA history has five for her career.

"You can take it for granted," White said of Thomas, who's played her entire career with Connecticut after being drafted out of Maryland in 2014. "I hope that everybody that's in a building every time she does it doesn't take it for granted. Nine triple-doubles, are you kidding me? And she's still got so far to go."

Thomas previously tallied triple-doubles in consecutive games on June 25 and June 27 this season and Games 3 and 4 of the WNBA Finals last season, when she was the first player ever to achieve the feat so deep into the postseason.

Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie is the only other player to record a triple-double of at least 15 points and 15 rebounds (2004). Thomas' 20 rebounds are the most of any triple-double in league history. All nine of her triple-doubles have come in the last two seasons, her first ones fully back after missing the majority of the 2021 campaign with an Achilles tear.

"Before my injury, I think I was playing really good basketball, and unfortunately, I had that injury," Thomas said. "And I worked really hard to get back to where I wanted to be. A lot of credit goes to my teammates. I say this every time that without them making the shots, I really can't get triple-doubles."

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, who coached Thomas on the winning U.S. team at the 2022 FIBA World Cup last fall, said of Thomas: "I think she probably would tell you, years of experience, you probably feel like you're playing your best basketball because you've got so much knowledge and you've got just a great understanding. Obviously physically she can play 40 minutes and not be tired, so taking care of herself.

"We expected her to impose her will. I didn't necessarily think that we would be that easy to play against, let her do everything, score and assist so well, but it's what she does. I mean, she's somebody that's clearly one of the best players in the world, and she had her way with us."

Third-place Connecticut improved to 19-7 after snapping Minnesota's three-game winning streak.

The Lynx (13-14) have been without three-time All-Star Napheesa Collier due to an ankle sprain. Reeve said Collier is "working out and hopefully improving but not necessarily ready to play."