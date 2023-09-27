The Golden State Warriors are close to bringing a WNBA expansion franchise to the Bay Area, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

A deal hasn't been finalized yet, but it is expected to be soon, sources said.

The team will play at the Chase Center and will be operated by the Warriors, according to sources.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said last year her hope was to expand the 12-team league by two, starting in 2025 at the latest.

San Francisco has long been seen as a top choice for an expansion franchise because of its fan base for women's basketball, particularly with top collegiate programs nearby in Stanford and Cal.

The WNBA was launched in 1997 with eight teams. The most recent expansion franchise was the Atlanta Dream, which began playing in 2008. Sacramento had a WNBA team before it folded in 2009.

The Athletic first reported the news about the WNBA expanding to the Bay Area.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.