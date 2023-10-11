        <
          Breanna Stewart's daughter thinks her mom is every logo

          Kalan Hooks
          Oct 11, 2023, 11:34 PM

          Breanna Stewart means business when she enters the Barclays Center -- and the reigning WNBA MVP's daughter, Ruby Mae Stewart-Xargay, caught on to the business early.

          Born in 2021, Ruby didn't witness her mom's first MVP honors, which came in 2018 during the foward's time with the Seattle Storm. But she's now watching Stewart and the New York Liberty play on the WNBA's brightest stage in the Finals.

          When asked if Ruby understands what her mom does, Stewart gave ESPN's Terrika Foster-Brasby an adorable answer.

          "Ruby thinks that mommy is the WNBA logo, the Puma logo [and] Barclays Center," the two-time MVP said. "Everything that she sees like that, she's like, 'Mommy.' I think she understands that I'm playing basketball, but she hasn't quite figured everything else behind it. But it's funny when she comes up to people, and it's a Puma, she's like, 'Mommy.'"

          Stewart's first signature shoe, the Stewie 1, debuted in September 2022 after she signed with Puma. But the Puma athlete wanted to dedicate her next shoe to something that meant the world to her -- her daughter. With a red colorway of the Stewie 2, Puma named the colorway "Ruby."

          On Wednesday, the toddler will see her mom in action in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces (9 p.m. ET, ESPN), where the Liberty look to knot the series at 1-1.