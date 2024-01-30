How to watch Sue Bird's ESPN+ docuseries: Sue's Places

Open Extended Reactions

After the success of "Peyton's Places" -- a football-themed docuseries hosted by legendary quarterback Peyton Manning -- ESPN and Omaha Productions created "Sue's Places," which follows legendary guard Sue Bird as she explores the history of college basketball through conversations with former players, coaches and key figures.

Here's everything you need to know about the new show.

How can I watch 'Sue's Places'?

"Sue's Places" premieres on Jan. 31, with new episodes airing each Wednesday on ESPN+.

There will be 10 episodes (concluding on April 3). Fans can access the full Places Universe catalog here. Here's a breakdown of the first four episodes:

EPISODE 1: Sue returns to UConn to milk cows with Geno Auriemma and meets up with Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd.

EPISODE 2: Sue enlists the help of Danny Manning, Mario Chalmers, and Bill Self to help Jayhawks superfan Jason Sudeikis relive the iconic Kansas basketball moments he's missed.

EPISODE 3: Sue visits NC State to learn about the origins of cutting down the nets and meets Dawn Staley, whose South Carolina program has perfected the art of net-cutting.

EPISODE 4: Sue meets up with Iowa Hawkeyes sensation Caitlin Clark, who takes on former NBA player and BYU star Jimmer Fredette in a "from the logo" challenge.

Who is Sue Bird?

Bird is one of the greatest WNBA and NCAA players of all time.

The 13-time WNBA All-Star is a four-time WNBA champion, two-time NCAA champion, five-time EuroLeague champion and five-time Olympic gold medalist (who was named USA Basketball's Female Athlete of the Year in 2021).

Bird is the WNBA's all-time leader in assists (3,234) and games played (580), while also totaling the third-most steals (725) and eighth-most points (6,803) in WNBA history. She retired after the 2022 season.

Where can I find more WNBA content from ESPN?

