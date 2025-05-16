Relive Paige Bueckers' rise from her early days in Minnesota to becoming a national champion at UConn. (1:11)

Paige Bueckers will make her highly anticipated regular-season WNBA debut Friday when she and the Dallas Wings face the Minnesota Lynx (7:30 p.m. ET, ION).

In Bueckers' decorated college career with the UConn Huskies, she was a national champion (2025), the first freshman to win AP Player of the Year (2021) and a three-time Big East Player of the Year (2021, 2024, 2025).

The debut of Bueckers, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, is reminiscent of the debuts of other players who had similar hype heading into their first professional game.

Here's a look back at some other notable debuts.

WNBA

Stats: 20 points, 3 assists, 2 steals

Clark came into the WNBA after a storied college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes that included breaking the Division I scoring record, two trips to the national championship game and two Naismith Player of the Year awards.

She led the Fever with 20 points but committed 10 turnovers, the most in a career debut in WNBA history, in a 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks, 2008

Stats: 34 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals

After leading the Tennessee Lady Volunteers to two straight national championships, Parker's stock was high heading into the 2008 WNBA draft. The Sparks selected Parker at No. 1, a day after she won a national title.

The Sparks' selection immediately paid dividends. Parker had 34 points, the most by a rookie in their WNBA debut, shooting 63% from the field.

Stats: 22 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block

There wasn't much Taurasi didn't do with the UConn Huskies. Taurasi won three national championships, two Naismith and Big East Player of the Year awards and the 2002-03 AP Player of the Year award.

The Mercury selected her at No. 1 in the 2004 WNBA draft. Though Taurasi posted a solid stat line in her debut, she would go on to foul out in a loss.

Stats: 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

Ionescu's four-year career with the Oregon Ducks made her the consensus favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft. The Liberty selected her at No. 1 and Ionescu struggled in her first outing.

She had 12 points on just 23.5% shooting from the field in a 16-point loss. Ionescu played only three games her rookie season after suffering an ankle injury.

Sabrina Ionescu struggled from the field in her WNBA debut. (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx, 2011

Stats: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Moore helped amass a ridiculous 150-4 record in four years at UConn, along with two straight national championships. She entered the 2011 WNBA draft as one of the best prospects of all time, and the Lynx selected her at No. 1.

Moore scored 21 points in her debut, though she acknowledged it took her "four trips or so" up the court to get in the game's flow.

NBA

Stats: 25 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 steals

Deemed "The Chosen One," James entered the NBA with high expectations, and almost immediately lived up to them in his debut.

James looked the part in a memorable first game against the Sacramento Kings. His first NBA points were a trademark slam dunk. He finished with 25 points on 60% shooting in 40 minutes of game action.

Stats: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block

Speaking of chosen ones, the chase for Wembanyama made headlines the entire 2022-23 season, culminating in a draft lottery that ended with the Spurs holding the No. 1 pick. His NBA debut followed similar hype, with the Spurs receiving over 200 media credential requests, according to NBA.com.

Wembanyama struggled with foul trouble in his debut, though he had a strong stretch with 7 points in the fourth quarter.

Stats: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists

An injury sidelined the start of Williamson's NBA career, but he made the wait to see his debut well worth it. Williamson had 17 straight points in the fourth quarter to help the Pelicans gain a lead.

However, a minutes restriction limited Williamson, and he headed to the bench for good with 5:23 left in the game. Aside from the loss, Williamson said his debut was everything he dreamed of.

Zion Williamson scored 17 consecutive fourth-quarter points in his NBA debut. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Blake Griffin, LA Clippers, 2010

Stats: 20 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

Griffin entered the draft after a dominant season where he became the first Oklahoma Sooners player to win the John Wooden Award. However, Griffin's NBA debut had to be delayed due to a knee injury his rookie season.

He recorded a double-double and shot 57% from the field.

NFL

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts, 2012

Stats: 309 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions, 52.9 passer rating

Luck entered the NFL deemed by many as a once-in-a-generation type of prospect. He could've been the No. 1 pick after his sophomore season, but he decided to stay an extra year. The Colts made Luck their top pick in the 2012 NFL draft, and the quarterback struggled in his debut.

Luck threw three interceptions, more than any he had passed for in one game in three seasons with the Stanford Cardinal, finishing with a completion percentage of just 51%.

Stats: 332 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 70.1 passer rating

From one highly touted quarterback prospect to another. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. called Lawrence his fourth-highest graded quarterback prospect ever since 1979, behind Peyton Manning, Luck and John Elway.

The Jaguars selected him at No. 1 and Lawrence had an up-and-down debut. He threw three touchdowns and three interceptions in a loss. Lawrence said it was the first time he'd ever thrown three interceptions in a game at any level of football.

Trevor Lawrence had three interceptions and three touchdowns in his NFL debut. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions, 2007

Stats: 4 receptions, 70 yards, 1 touchdown

Johnson had a unique combination of strong production and extraordinary athletic ability heading into the draft. At 6-foot 5, he ran a 4.35 40-yard dash in the combine. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. gave Johnson his highest grade ever for a wide receiver.

Johnson instantly found his footing, scoring a touchdown in his debut.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers, 2011

Stats: 422 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception; 8 carries, 18 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

One of the most dominant college football seasons in the modern era resulted in Newton becoming the top pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He was the first reigning Heisman Trophy winner to go No. 1 since Carson Palmer in 2003.

Newton looked the part in his debut, throwing for 422 yards, a record for the most passing yards in a player's first game.

MLB

Stats: 1-for-3, 1 RBI

A year before the Washington Nationals selected him at No. 1, a 16-year-old Harper graced the cover of Sports Illustrated deemed to be "Baseball's Chosen One."

He made his Major League Baseball debut at 19 years old, with one hit and an RBI in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Stats: 1-for-5, 1 strikeout

A five-time All-Star and champion in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, expectations were high for Ohtani in the majors. He possessed the rare ability to pitch as a starter and be effective as a hitter.

Ohtani recorded one hit in his hitting debut, while allowing 3 hits and 3 runs and striking out six in his first pitching start.

Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariners, 2001

Stats: 2-for-5, 1 run, 1 strikeout

Suzuki had a dominant career in Japan with three MVP awards and seven All-Star appearances. He became the first position player from the Nippon Professional Baseball league to transition to the MLB.

His debut included two hits as he served as the Mariners' leadoff hitter.

Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki during his MLB debut in 2001. (Photo by DAN LEVINE / AFP)

Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals, 2009

Stats: 7 innings pitched, 4 hits, 2 runs, 14 strikeouts

Arguably the best college pitching prospect in recent memory, Strasburg's final season with the San Diego State Aztecs included a 13-1 record and 195 strikeouts in 109 innings. The hype surrounding his MLB debut culminated in over 200 media credentials requested.

Those in attendance witnessed a show -- his 14 strikeouts set a Nationals record for a debut and he allowed just two runs.

NHL

Stats: 3 shots, 1 assist, 1 point

"The Next One" had next-level hype before he skated in his first NHL game, evident when the NHL rewrote the lottery rules. Since the 2004-05 season was canceled because of a lockout, the draft lottery order was determined by playoff appearances in the three previous seasons and first overall picks in the past four drafts.

The Penguins won the "Crosby Sweepstakes" and reaped the benefits, though Crosby didn't make much of an impact in his debut.

Stats: 5 shots, 2 goals, 2 points

A dominant player in Russia, NHL scouts raved about Ovechkin for two years while he waited to become draft eligible. The Capitals received at least 15 draft offers for the No. 1 pick, but stayed put to select Ovechkin.

The NHL lockout delayed Ovechkin's debut, but he had a strong outing when the time came.

Stats: 2 shots, 0 points

McDavid had a stellar junior hockey career and quickly became seen as a generational prospect. The 2015 NHL draft turned into "Dishonor for Connor," and the Oilers were the prize winners.

However, his NHL debut was a forgettable one.

Connor McDavid skates during his NHL debut against the St. Louis Blues in 2015. (Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images)

Stats: 5 shots, 1 assist, 1 point

In the year of Wembanyama buzz, Bedard added plenty of hype of his own as one of the best NHL prospects ever. He scored 122 goals in 119 WHL games and became the runaway favorite for the top pick in the 2023 draft.

The Blackhawks rookie faced off with Crosby and recorded an assist in his debut.