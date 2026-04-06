Angel Reese's WNBA records: Stats and honors to know

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Angel Reese gained national attention while leading LSU women's basketball to its first national championship in program history in 2023.

The Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA tournament burst onto the WNBA scene with a record-setting rookie campaign for the Chicago Sky in 2024.

In 2026, Reese was traded to the Atlanta Dream.

Here's a look at Reese's professional accolades:

Two-time Peak Performer Award for rebounds (2024-25)

Two-time WNBA All-Star (2024-25)

Eastern Conference Player of the Week (July 9, 2025)

Eastern Conference Player of the Week (July 1, 2024)

WNBA Rookie of the Month (June 2024)

WNBA All-Rookie Team (2024)

No. 2, No. 9 on single season total rebounds list (446 in 2024, 377 in 2025)

No. 1, No. 2 on single season rebounds per game list (13.1 in 2024, 12.6 in 2025)

No. 2, T-No. 3 on single season double-doubles list (26 in 2024, 23 in 2025)

No. 1, No. 3 on consecutive double-doubles list (15 in 2024, 11 in 2025)

First player in WNBA history to record 20 or more rebounds in consecutive games, doing so in three straight games in 2024

First rookie to record a double-double in WNBA All-Star Game history (12 points and 11 rebounds)

Fifth rookie in WNBA history to average a double-double

No. 7 overall pick by Sky in 2024 WNBA draft

No. 2 all-time offensive rebounds for Sky (295)

No. 8 all-Time defensive rebounds for Sky (528)

Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for stats, standings and more.