Open Extended Reactions

Former NBA player Michael Carter-Williams is hoping to get a WNBA franchise in Boston, whether it's through expansion or being a destination for a current team that wants to move.

He's part of the Boston Women's Basketball Partners group that is spearheading the initiative. The group hasn't submitted a bid to the WNBA, although it has talked with the company the league hired to handle the expansion bids process.

"The main objective is to get a team in Boston," Carter-Williams said in a phone interview Thursday. "It doesn't matter if it's an expansion team or a team that wants to sell and move to Boston."

Carter-Williams said his group has all its "ducks in a row" when it comes to where a team would play and practice. Now, he said, it just needs a franchise.