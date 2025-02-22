Angel Reese goes for 22 points and 21 rebounds as Rose deliver Lunar Owls their first loss. (0:23)

Angel Reese stood straight up with her right arm extended in the air as Shakira Austin tried to draw contact on the forward in the third quarter of the Rose's game against the Lunar Owls.

Austin lowered her shoulder and awkwardly launched the ball up, but instead of a foul, Reese tipped the ball away. Austin recovered, and once again squared Reese up. She made a spin move toward the basket -- but Reese mirrored her moves the entire time forcing Austin to throw the ball up toward the basket in desperation.

After collecting the rebound, Reese made sure to turn her head back to look at her opponent before taking off down the court.

That was just one of Reese's 21 rebounds on Friday night, to go along with her 22 points, making her the first player in Unrivaled history to record a 20-point, 20-rebound game at Unrivaled.

"You know, got to make history," Reese said, a big smile spreading across her face. "Being able to see my growth, I put in the work and a lot of people don't see what I put in. It's great to see the results out there. But obviously, I'm not done yet."

This performance from Reese comes just three days after she recorded a 15-point, 16-rebound double-double on Tuesday, helping propel the Rose to a four-game win streak. On Friday, it led the Rose to a 72-63 win over the Owls, handing them their first loss of the season.

As Reese exited the court, she mimicked the Lunar Owls' "Hootie Hoo" rallying cry, yelling out that chant while flapping her hands. As she entered the postgame press conference, she sniffed a red rose.

"I think everyone just came out with an extra oomph tonight," Reese said. "We knew that they were 8-0 and no one believed in us outside of that locker room. It was just us. That's all that matters...it takes every pedal to make the rose. And tonight, it contributed."

Chelsea Gray added 26 points and five rebounds to the Rose's win.

"There has been a lot of chatter out there that I ain't got it, and I'm here," Gray said. "So, quiet the noise."

The tandem of Gray and Reese has been instrumental to the growth of the Rose and them going on their hot streak as they head into the final weeks of the regular season.

Playing alongside each other was something Reese admitted was a struggle for her early on at Unirvaled as she learned where Gray likes the ball, and also how to navigate Gray's passing and facilitating.

"If you talk to her, she'll say I've gotten way better it," Reese said. "Being able to have that kind of vet has been amazing. I love Chelsea and her energy."

"There is a lot of communication," Gray said about Reese. "She works so hard. She's a force down low, she's making shots and when she is locked in on both ends of the floor, she is really hard to guard."

With this win, the Rose sit in third place in the standings, just a half-game back from the Laces in second. Playoffs for Unrivaled feature the top four teams, with head-to-head records and point differentials serving as the tiebreaker.