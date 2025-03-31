Open Extended Reactions

New York guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had surgery on her left knee to repair an acute meniscus injury earlier this month, the Liberty announced Monday.

Laney-Hamilton is expected to be sidelined for five to six months.

She played two games at Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 league, before suffering the injury.

She had a minor procedure on her right knee last July and was out for roughly six weeks before returning to help the Liberty win the first WNBA championship in history.

The surgery was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

New York recently re-signed guard Marine Johannes, who missed last season to prepare for the Paris Olympics with the French national team.

The Liberty also traded for Natasha Cloud in the offseason. Even with Laney-Hamilton recovering, the Liberty have a solid lineup with Cloud, Sabrina Ionescu, Leonie Fiebich, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones.

Laney-Hamilton averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists while playing in 28 games last season. She was drafted in 2015 by Chicago before also playing in Connecticut, Atlanta and Indiana prior to joining New York in 2021.