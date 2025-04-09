Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Dream guard Holly Winterburn will miss the entire 2025 WNBA season due to an unspecified injury, the team announced this week.

The Great Britain native signed a training camp contract with Atlanta in early February and currently is playing with Besiktas JK in Turkey's Super League.

The Dream said the team would retain Winterburn's exclusive WNBA playing rights.

Winterburn, 24, played college basketball at Oregon from 2019-20, averaging 3.4 points and 11.4 minutes in 28 games off the bench. She won a EuroCup Women's championship while playing for the London Lions in 2024.