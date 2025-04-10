How to watch 2025 WNBA draft on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Caitlin Clark went from being selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft to finishing top five in MVP voting and earning a spot on the All-WNBA first team. Fellow rookie Angel Reese earned an All-Star selection alongside Clark after being drafted seventh overall by the Chicago Sky. The journey for the league's next rookies begins Monday with the 2025 WNBA draft, which airs exclusively on ESPN.

After leading UConn to its 12th national championship, presumptive No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers headlines a class of draft-eligible players that also includes USC star forward Kiki Iriafen, Notre Dame standout guard Sonia Citron and 6-foot-6 center Dominique Malonga of France.

The Washington Mystics, with a new head coach and a new general manager, control the direction of the draft with the third, fourth and sixth picks, but the Dallas Wings are on the clock with the No. 1 pick.

Here are key facts about the 2025 WNBA draft:

Where will the draft be held?

The 2025 WNBA draft will be held at The Shed in New York City.

How can fans watch?

The draft starts Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Coverage begins with "WNBA Countdown" at 7 p.m.

