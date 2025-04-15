Andraya Carter explains why she is such a big fan of the Washington Mystics' three first-round picks in the 2025 WNBA draft. (0:47)

Diminutive Australian guard Georgia Amoore has pledged to bring some competitive "dog" to the Washington Mystics after being selected at pick six in the WNBA Draft.

The Mystics, with a new coach and general manager, had three of the first half-dozen picks on Monday (Tuesday AEST).

They chose Sonia Citron at No.3, Kiki Iriafen at No.4 and University of Kentucky guard Amoore with the sixth selection.

It was the earliest an Australian had been picked in a WNBA Draft since 2011, when Liz Cambage went to the Tulsa Shock at No.2.

"For as long as people have called me too short I've been working on how to counteract that," said the 168cm Amoore.

"It's not a shock to me.

"I know that I have to work in different ways, use my brain a little bit more.

"With my competitive background, I think I have a little bit of dog in me that's going to keep me fighting."

Australian Georgia Amoore poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the sixth overall pick by the Washington Mystics Elsa/Getty Images

Amoore was dressed on the WNBA's orange carpet by NBA star Russell Westbrook, who has a clothing brand called Honor The Gift.

Amoore said Westbrook designed her outfit and was amazing to work with since they first got together on a Zoom session last November.

Amoore hails from Ballarat and grew up playing a number of sports, including Australian Rules football, cricket, netball and taekwondo before switching her focus solely to basketball at the age of 17.

The 24-year-old started 155 of 157 games over five college seasons in the U.S., averaging 19.6 points and 6.9 assists for Kentucky this season after transferring from Virginia Tech.