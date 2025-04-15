The Seattle Storm select Dominique Malonga from France with the second pick of the WNBA draft. (1:17)

The 2025 WNBA draft class made the league a bit bouncier.

After the Dallas Wings selected Paige Bueckers as the No. 1 pick, the Seattle Storm followed up by picking 6-foot-6 center Dominique Malonga from France at No. 2.

Before Malonga's WNBA selection, a clip of the center performing a drop-step spin cycle move that ended with an effortless one-handed slam dunk was posted on social media in 2022.

On early Tuesday morning, Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson went public with her hopes of not becoming the first WNBA player to be put on a poster.

Lord please don't let me be the first WNBA player to get dunked on🙏🏾. Amen https://t.co/jTKABFYJkt — RJ👑 (@iamthathooper) April 15, 2025

A few hours later, a fan joked on social media that they hoped either Jackson or Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston would become the first player to get dunked on. Jackson, who rebuked the possibility of getting posterized earlier, responded to the fan in kind.

????? I beg your dearest pardon https://t.co/XLUj8zCPUK — RJ👑 (@iamthathooper) April 15, 2025

Fever guard Sydney Colson -- known for her comedic personality -- chimed in, hoping Jackson would make history by becoming the first WNBA player to be dunked on.

Lord please let Rickea be the first WNBA player to get dunked on🙏🏾. Amen! https://t.co/bQVA7SPSk4 — Sydney Colson (@SydJColson) April 15, 2025

Minutes later, the Storm posted a clip on social media of Malonga throwing down a two-handed dunk in New York -- teasing what fans could expect to see from the center in the league.

Couldn't leave New York without witnessing Dominique dunk 😤 pic.twitter.com/2JPTHTL3zd — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) April 15, 2025

Eight players have dunked in the history of the WNBA. Lisa Leslie became the first player to dunk in a game in 2002 against the Miami Sol. In total, there have been 38 in-game dunks with Brittney Griner and Jonquel Jones being the remaining active players to do so.

Jackson, the fourth pick of the 2024 WNBA draft, averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Sparks in her rookie season. Colson, a two-time WNBA champion with the Las Vegas Aces, signed a one-year deal as a free agent in February.