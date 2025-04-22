Open Extended Reactions

Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl will miss the 2025 season after being placed on the suspended list Tuesday.

Muhl, 24, sustained an ACL tear in October for Turkish club Besiktas. WNBA players who are hurt playing for other leagues are eligible for the list if they will be sidelined for more than six weeks.

Muhl played just 57 minutes over 16 games last season as a rookie and scored two points on 1-of-14 shooting. She was a second-round pick (14th overall) in the 2024 WNBA draft.

The Croatian-born Muhl was a popular college player at UConn and was twice named Big East Defensive Player of the Year.

She averaged 5.8 points and 5.2 assists and racked up 187 total steals in 131 games (109 starts). Muhl averaged 7.9 assists as a junior and 6.5 as a senior.