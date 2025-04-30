Open Extended Reactions

Aubrey Griffin, who was selected in the third round of the WNBA draft by the Minnesota Lynx, will undergo arthroscopic surgery on her left knee, the team announced Tuesday.

The procedure will take place Thursday. No timetable has been given for her return.

Griffin, a sixth-year senior, returned to the UConn Huskies in January 2025 after the 6 foot-1 forward suffered a torn ACL in the same knee in January 2024. She averaged 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds off the bench as the Huskies won the national championship.

She previously missed the 2021-22 campaign for UConn after undergoing back surgery to repair a disk issue. Overall, she averaged 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 126 career games for the Huskies.

The WNBA season tips off May 16.