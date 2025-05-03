        <
        >

          Caitlin Clark sits out Fever's exhibition opener with leg injury

          • Michael VoepelMay 3, 2025, 05:44 PM
            Close
              Michael Voepel is a senior writer who covers the WNBA, women's college basketball and other college sports. Voepel began covering women's basketball in 1984, and has been with ESPN since 1996.
            Follow on X

          Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark missed Saturday's WNBA exhibition opener with a left leg injury. The move was considered precautionary as the Fever also play in an exhibition at Iowa on Sunday (4 p.m. ET, ESPN) in a homecoming game for Clark.

          Clark initially was listed as questionable for Saturday and warmed up before the game against the Washington Mystics in Indianapolis. She was announced as out just before the game started and watched from the bench.

          Clark, a first-team All-WNBA pick and Rookie of the Year last season, played in all 40 regular-season games and both playoff games in 2024. She averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

          At Iowa, where she became the all-time Division I scoring leader from 2020-2024, Clark never missed a game. She started all 139, averaging 34.8 minutes, 28.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.1 rebounds.