Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark missed Saturday's WNBA exhibition opener with a left leg injury. The move was considered precautionary as the Fever also play in an exhibition at Iowa on Sunday (4 p.m. ET, ESPN) in a homecoming game for Clark.

Clark initially was listed as questionable for Saturday and warmed up before the game against the Washington Mystics in Indianapolis. She was announced as out just before the game started and watched from the bench.

Clark, a first-team All-WNBA pick and Rookie of the Year last season, played in all 40 regular-season games and both playoff games in 2024. She averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

At Iowa, where she became the all-time Division I scoring leader from 2020-2024, Clark never missed a game. She started all 139, averaging 34.8 minutes, 28.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.1 rebounds.