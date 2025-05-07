Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 WNBA season is here, with preseason games underway and the regular season set to tip May 16.

Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces have a bit of a new look but remain confident in their core. Breanna Stewart is out to help the New York Liberty defend their championship. Napheesa Collier, who's coming off a stellar Unrivaled season, seeks to avenge the Minnesota Lynx's WNBA Finals defeat. And in her sophomore season, Caitlin Clark is looking to lead the Indiana Fever into title contention.

All four headline ESPN's preseason ranking of the top 25 players in the WNBA.

The top nine spots on our list came together quickly as consensus ruled. But the middle of the pack got tricky. Offseason performance, such as how well players competed at Unrivaled, factored into the voting. And rookies were not eligible, though they can break into the list as we continue to update it throughout the season.

Here is a look at our preseason top 25, as determined by ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Kevin Pelton, Alexa Philippou and Michael Voepel.

A'ja Wilson averaged 26.9 PPG in 2024, which broke Diana Taurasi's WNBA single-season record 25.3 in 2006. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Center | 6-foot-4

2024 stats: 26.9 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 2.6 BPG

Wilson, 28, had one of the best individual seasons in WNBA history. She won her third MVP award with career-high averages in points, rebounds, blocks and steals (1.8 per game). Her scoring average was the highest for any season in league history, breaking the mark of 25.3 PPG set by Phoenix's Diana Taurasi in 2006. For the third consecutive season, Wilson shot better than 50% from the field and made both the All-WNBA and all-defensive first teams. -- Michael Voepel

Forward | 6-foot-1

2024 stats: 20.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.9 SPG

A remarkable 12 months saw Collier, ranked fifth at this time last year, cement her status as the top challenger to Wilson for MVP. After averaging career highs in rebounds, assists and blocks while earning Defensive Player of the Year honors and an MVP runner-up finish, Collier led the Lynx to their first Finals appearance since 2017. Arguably the best player in the series, Collier scored the go-ahead basket in the late stages of Game 5's fourth quarter before the New York Liberty forced OT and won. Collier followed that up by winning MVP honors in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league she co-founded. -- Kevin Pelton

Forward | 6-foot-4

2024 stats: 20.4 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 3.5 APG

After the All-Star break, Stewart took her game up a notch, averaging over 22 points and shooting 46% from 3-point range. In the same stretch, she ranked in the top 15 in both offensive and defensive rating among WNBA players averaging at least 25 minutes per game, and was fourth in points in the paint per game at 10.9. All of that culminated in a Finals performance that helped lead the Liberty to their first title after falling to the Aces in the 2023 Finals. Stewart capped her season with three consecutive double-doubles, helping New York win its first title in WNBA history. -- Kendra Andrews

Guard | 6-foot

2024 stats: 19.2 PPG, 8.4 APG, 5.7 RPG

Clark dazzled as a rookie, particularly in the second half of the season, on her way to earning first-team All-WNBA honors and finishing fourth in MVP voting. Now, with a real offseason under her belt to work on her game and some time to mentally recharge, she looks poised to have a memorable sophomore campaign. With a new coach and some key free agency additions, Clark will have to adjust to playing in a new system and with new teammates, but spending all offseason training in Indianapolis with Fever coach Stephanie White and her staff should help ease the transition. -- Alexa Philippou

play 1:50 Caitlin Clark on her 36-foot 3: "I'm always further back than I actually think" Caitlin Clark tells Holly Rowe how special it is to share playing a preseason game at Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena with her Fever teammates and discusses her 36-foot 3-pointer.

Forward | 6-foot-2

2024 stats: 10.6 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 7.9 APG

For the first time in her WNBA career, Thomas will not suit up for the Connecticut Sun, getting a fresh start this season with the Phoenix Mercury. It will be fascinating to see how Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts utilizes a player as uniquely versatile as Thomas -- last season she finished No. 2 in the league in assists and No. 9 in rebounds. Because of shoulder issues, the vast majority of her shots come in the paint. Earlier in camp, Tibbetts called Thomas a "basketball wizard" for her basketball IQ and said she will play point guard, power forward and center for the Mercury. -- Philippou

6. Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

Forward | 6-foot-6

2024 stats: 14.2 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 1.3 BPG

Jones' second year with the Liberty was just what the franchise was hoping for as it won its first WNBA title. Jones was WNBA Finals MVP after averaging 17.8 points -- shooting 56.1% -- and 7.6 rebounds in the five-game series against Minnesota. She was also on the All-WNBA and all-defensive second teams last season. The chemistry between Jones and fellow post star Breanna Stewart really clicked in their second season together. -- Voepel

7. Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Guard | 5-foot-11

2024 stats: 18.2 PPG, 6.2 APG, 4.4 RPG

Ionescu put together an early MVP candidacy at the start of last season before a leg injury led to a decline in production. While she averaged a career-high 18.2 points per game, she finished the season shooting 39.4% from the field and 33.3% on 3-pointers. Expect Ionescu to get back to the level of efficiency she shot with two seasons ago (42.3% and 44.8%) as the Liberty seek to defend their title. -- Andrews

Which team should be favorites to win the 2025 WNBA title? 🤔 @Andraya_Carter and @chiney look ahead to the regular season ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/Tx6Ni8JIDN — espnW (@espnW) May 6, 2025

Forward | 6-foot-2

2024 stats: 16.7 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.3 APG

Ogwumike's move to Seattle after 12 years with Los Angeles was a big boost to the Storm, who returned to the postseason after missing it in 2023. Ogwumike has been a model of consistency since she entered the league as the No. 1 pick in 2012. That continued last season as her numbers were nearly identical to her career averages. She made the All-WNBA and all-defensive second teams and competed in her ninth All-Star Game. -- Voepel

9. Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Guard | 6-foot

2024 stats: 15.8 PPG, 5.3 APG, 4.4 RPG

Young's shooting numbers took a dip last season, hitting 33.7% from beyond the arc after shooting close to 45% in 2023. Her 2024 postseason averages dipped off her regular-season production: 13.8 points, 5.8 boards and 3.0 assists over six playoff games -- as the Aces came up short in their quest to three-peat. -- Andrews

Guard | 5-foot-8

2024 stats: 17.8 PPG, 4.2 APG, 2.9 3-pointers per game

Having played her entire career with the same franchise, albeit split between a rebuilding era in San Antonio and title contention with the Aces, Plum embarks on a new era after a sign-and-trade sent her home to SoCal. One of several stars in Las Vegas, Plum will be the go-to player for the Sparks, presenting an opportunity to improve on the 19 PPG she averaged with the Aces. But she'll also be challenged to use her playmaking to help 2024 lottery picks Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson take the next steps in their development. -- Pelton

11. Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

Guard/forward | 6-foot-1

2024 stats: 21.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.3 APG

Copper had a career-best scoring average in her first season with the Mercury last year and made the All-WNBA second team. She competed in her fourth consecutive All-Star Game, this time as part of Team USA, then played in the Olympics for the first time, winning gold. With Diana Taurasi (retired) and Brittney Griner (free agent move to Atlanta) gone, the Mercury have a new identity this season, and Copper is a major part of that. -- Voepel

12. Satou Sabally, Phoenix Mercury

Forward | 6-foot-4

2024 stats: 17.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 5.0 APG (15 games)

Sabally wasn't at her best in 2024, when a shoulder injury limited her to 15 games (all after the All-Star break). But if she returns to the level she played at in 2023, when she earned her first All-WNBA first-team nod and lived up to her "unicorn" moniker, she will catapult even higher on this list. After Dallas drafted her No. 2 in 2020, this will be Sabally's first season with a new franchise, where, alongside Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper, she'll have a starring role in a new-look Phoenix squad. -- Philippou

13. Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Guard | 5-foot-8

2024 stats:19.2 PPG, 40.2% 3FG, 1.8 APG

It's no surprise that re-signing free agent Mitchell was Indiana's No. 1 priority in the offseason. After the franchise weathered several tough seasons, Mitchell had a career year in 2024 and was a huge part of the Fever's return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Playing alongside Caitlin Clark helped open up things even more for Mitchell, and with the rest of the Fever's free agency acquisitions, it'll now be even more difficult for opposing teams to key in on slowing her down in the backcourt. -- Philippou

14. Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Guard | 5-foot-8

2024 stats: 22.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 5.1 APG

Her 2024 scoring average was the second best of her career. Her 2.7 SPG and her 92.1% free throw shooting were career highs that led the WNBA last year. Her assists average also was a career best and ranked eighth in the league. She was MVP of the All-Star Game, plus made the All-WNBA second team. However, the Wings finished second to last at 9-31. No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers brings more help for Ogunbowale this season. -- Voepel

15. Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx

Guard | 5-foot-11

2024 stats: 5.0 PPG, 3.2 APG, 40.7% 3FG

McBride averaged more points during her Las Vegas heyday, but 2024 was the most impactful season of her WNBA career. Ideally complementing Napheesa Collier's inside game, McBride had the best accuracy of the six players who made at least 100 3-pointers last season. She boosted her scoring in the playoffs, averaging 17.8 PPG in the Finals, including 21 points in the deciding Game 5. McBride stayed hot in Unrivaled, ranking third in scoring and joining Collier on the All-Unrivaled first team. -- Pelton

16. Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Guard | 5-foot-11

2024 stats: 8.6 PPG, 4.9 APG, 1.3 SPG

If there is one thing making Gray optimistic about her 2025 season, it's her health. Last season was riddled with injuries, and it led to a drop in production. (She averaged a career-high 15.3 PPG and 7.3 assists in 2024.) But it also lit a fire under Gray, which was evident in her performance at Unrivaled. Gray was one of the best players in the 3-on-3 offseason league, averaging 22.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. She also shot 45.7% from the floor and 45.3% from 3 on her way to helping the Rose win the title and being named finals MVP. Her play at Unrivaled helped land her on this list, and it will help propel the Aces if she can carry it over into the WNBA. -- Andrews

Center | 6-foot-9

2024 stats: 17.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.5 BPG

After 11 seasons with Phoenix, which drafted her No. 1 in 2013, Griner moved to Atlanta as a free agent. She now will team with another new face for the Dream in the post, Brionna Jones, for new coach Karl Smesko. Griner was an All-Star and Olympian again last season and remains one of the top true centers in the league. We will see how her game adapts in a different setting. -- Voepel

18. Skylar Diggins, Seattle Storm

Guard | 5-foot-9

2024 stats: 15.1 PPG, 6.4 APG, 1.7 SPG

Diggins' seasonlong stats from 2024 don't tell the whole story. After giving birth to her second child and missing the entire 2023 campaign, Diggins wasn't at peak performance during the first two months of last season. But following the Olympic break, Diggins averaged 18.5 PPG and 6.3 APG, shooting 48% from the field -- similar production to her three seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, all of which earned her All-WNBA honors. Diggins also earned All-Unrivaled first-team honors as part of a Lunar Owls squad that had the league's best record. -- Pelton

19. Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas Aces

Guard | 5-foot-11

2024 stats: 19.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.6 APG

Another former franchise stalwart who left for a new team this offseason, Loyd's arrival in Las Vegas helps make up for the loss of Kelsey Plum, firmly keeping the Aces in the championship contention conversation. In her final season with the Seattle Storm, Loyd struggled with efficiency (shooting 27.4% from the 3-point arc) as the team fizzled after the Olympic break. But a fresh start could help Loyd rediscover her form, and with plenty of help around her in A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, Loyd won't be asked to do it all for the Aces. -- Philippou

20. Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Guard | 6-foot-2

2024 stats: 17.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.2 APG

This could be a breakout campaign for Howard, who won Rookie of the Year and has made two All-Star teams but has yet to help the Dream past the first round of the playoffs. Howard's value was evident by her absence last year: Atlanta went 1-9 in the 10 games Howard missed leading up to the Olympic break. She averaged 19.0 PPG after the Olympics as the Dream went 8-8 to reach the playoffs. Now, Atlanta has more frontcourt talent with the additions of Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones, raising expectations. -- Pelton

21. Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Forward/center | 6-foot-5

2024 stats: 14.0 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 3.2 APG

Boston was an All-Star for the second year in a row, and her stats were similar to her WNBA Rookie of the Year season in 2023 when she was the league's top pick. She teamed with 2024 No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark to help lead the Fever back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. That inside-outside pairing should be a key for Indiana this year, too. -- Voepel

22. Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

Forward | 6-foot-3

2024 stats: 17.3 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 1.7 SPG

A bright spot of the Sparks' last-place season, Hamby had a career year in 2024, averaging career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists (3.5 APG) and double-doubles (16) on her way to earning her third All-Star nod. Now in her third season in L.A., Hamby will have more help playing alongside Kelsey Plum, her close friend and former Aces teammate, as the Sparks look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. -- Philippou

23. Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Guard | 6-foot

2024 stats: 15.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.7 APG

Gray could thrive under new coach Karl Smesko and his heavy emphasis on 3-point shooting. Last season, she shot 34.2% from beyond the arc, and with hopefully more spacing and shooting threats with a healthy roster alongside her, Gray will be able to find easier shots. -- Andrews

24. Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm

Center | 6-foot-4

2024 stats: 11.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.2 BPG

Magbegor anchored a top-four defense, earning All-Defensive first-team honors for the first time after a pair of second-team nods and finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year voting. With Jewell Loyd's departure, the Storm will ask more of Magbegor offensively. She averaged a career-high 13.8 PPG in 2023, making her All-Star debut, but took a smaller role in the Storm's offense following the arrival of Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike. Magbegor bouncing back from 3-point range will be key to an All-Star return. After shooting 38.5% beyond the arc in 2023, Magbegor shot a career-low 24.5% last season. -- Pelton

play 0:21 Angel Reese dazzles with spin move and reverse layup Sky's Angel Reese uses a spin move to get to the basket for a slick layup in the second quarter.

Forward | 6-foot-3

2024 stats: 13.6 PPG, 13.1 RPG, 1.9 APG

Despite her rookie season being cut short by a wrist injury, Reese is coming off an All-Star season and tallied a record-breaking 15 consecutive double-doubles and grabbed a WNBA single-season record 446 rebounds in 2024. The knock on Reese's game last season was range and her ability to finish at the rim. (She shot 39.1%.) She spent a good chunk of her offseason working on both with Lisa Leslie in Miami at Unrivaled, and the results should pay off. -- Andrews