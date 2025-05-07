Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Monique Billings caught the ball just over halfcourt in the Golden State Valkyries' third offensive possession of their preseason game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

She dropped the ball off to Tiffany Hayes, and then immediately cut toward the hoop, losing her defender and finding herself wide open in the midrange. Hayes got the ball back to her, and Billings took -- and made -- the shot.

That was a moment 19 months in the making: The first bucket in Golden State history.

Tuesday's 83-82 home loss to the Sparks was the first game in Valkyries franchise history, the first time the club had played together -- and against an opponent -- and provided the first glimpse of what the first new WNBA franchise since 2008 looks like.

"They've been working on this since 2016, so to see it come to life is amazing," Kayla Thornton said. "For us to be the first ones to wear this jersey and then go out and see this crowd, it was amazing. Being able to have our fans give us that energy, to be a sixth man out there, especially for the first game, they never wavered. It's huge."

The Valkyries bench celebrates during Tuesday's debut game against the Sparks. "To see everything unfold on a preseason game in front of that crowd, I'm just really proud," coach Natalie Nakase said. Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Tuesday morning's shootaround was the first time the team had done any official basketball activity in Chase Center. For the past several months, head coach Natalie Nakase has been using a clipboard with the same purple sidelines and baselines as their real court features. But up until shootaround, that's as close to the real thing that she had gotten.

So as Nakase stepped foot in Chase for morning practice, the scale of their home court began to sink in. She took a lap around the arena bowl, familiarizing herself with her new surroundings.

At the game, the Chase Center crowd of 17,428 made it clear they'd been hungry for a WNBA team for a while. The arena was lined with fans wearing Valkyries Violet, chanting and cheering from when Golden State was down 14, to when they climbed back in the third quarter.

With under a minute left in the period, Kate Martin got fouled on a three, and before knocking all three free throws down, she took a moment to turn to the crowd and pump her arms up and down, inciting a monstrous roar from the fans.

After the Valkyries got a stop on the other end, Laeticia Amihere hit a corner three to give Golden State their first lead of the game and the crowd erupted.

"Our crowd showed up," Nakase said. "I'm very lucky for all of these fans that showed up on a preseason game. But not only did they show up, they were loud. It felt like a playoff game. That's what it felt like and you could see our players feeding off their passion. Every time there was a dive on the floor or a block or a tough foul, that crowd responded."

The third quarter is where Golden State showed the "killer" identity they are trying to take on this season, outscoring Los Angeles 31-18 in the period.

After going 1-for-14 from three in the first half, the Valkyries were confident their shots would start to drop eventually, and once they did they would fall into an offensive rhythm.

Golden State finished the night shooting 42.4% from the floor, including 21.4% from three

"I told them when we went into the locker room, please don't be discouraged. This is the first time we are all playing together and we are learning a new system," Thornton said. "We have exceeded our expectations of how this first game was going to go."

Their run was spearheaded by a bench unit of Martin, Carla Leite, Julie Vanloo, Kyara Linskens and Amihere, who led the team with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

"It's the pace -- they found their pace in that unit," Nakase said.

Playing with pace is something she has repeatedly touched on when discussing her team's offensive identity.

"It all depends on the stops they get but also running to the right spots," Nakase said. "They flowed into it a little better than the other units."

Nakase plans to test out different groups and combinations through the rest of the preseason before settling on her starting five and set rotation but feels that with their style they can plug and play anyone.

As the Valkyries build their foundation, they are stressing a "process over results" mindset. And despite the loss, Tuesday was the next step in that process.

"My first words to my coaches when we got all together is how proud I am," Nakase said, a tear welling in her eye. "I feel like a parent, but we've been working so hard. We've had a couple of double days and we really got after it. So to see everything unfold on a preseason game in front of that crowd, I'm just really proud."