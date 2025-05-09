Sky's Angel Reese uses a spin move to get to the basket for a slick layup in the second quarter. (0:21)

CHICAGO -- Angel Reese's rookie year surpassed nearly all expectations.

The Chicago Sky All-Star set records before her season was cut short by an injury and helped the league soar to new heights in popularity after she and the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark took their rivalry from the college ranks to the pros.

One thing Reese didn't do was win. Not the way she is accustomed to winning. That's something she wants to change, starting with a marquee opener at Indiana on May 17.

"I wasn't used to that," Reese said. "It just takes an adjustment. It's something that you don't want to get used to because you don't want to get in a mindset, like, 'Oh, we're just going to be losing every night.' We were right there every night."

The Sky finished 10th in the WNBA with a 13-27 record last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The disappointing results were despite getting significant contributions from Reese and fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso. The two young stars are back, and the team made major roster changes to give them some help.

Chicago fired former coach Teresa Weatherspoon after one year and hired Las Vegas assistant Tyler Marsh to replace the Naismith Hall of Famer.

The Sky also brought in veteran leadership, including franchise career assist leader Courtney Vandersloot and two-time All-Star Ariel Atkins. Chicago hopes the additions will help Reese and Cardoso take their games to another level.

"She wants to compete, she wants to win, she's somebody that puts that above everything else," general manager Jeff Pagliocca said of Reese. "With all the time that she puts into building her brand and flying all over the world, she still has proven to us time and time again she puts basketball first. Only a competitive player is going to have all these things in her life that are so special but still want to be the greatest player she can be."

Reese and Clark helped change the landscape of the WNBA, drawing sellout crowds and record ratings while spurring debates about the sport and society. The rivals from LSU and Iowa showcased a style and swagger that captivated the nation when they were going at it in college.

Finishing second to Clark in the Rookie of the Year voting, Reese averaged 13.6 points and a league-record 13.1 rebounds per game. She set a WNBA record with double-doubles in 15 straight games and finished with 26 on the season -- the most ever by a rookie.

Reese briefly held the mark for total rebounds with 446, only to miss the final six games with a wrist injury. While she was out, league MVP A'ja Wilson finished with 451 rebounds.

Angel Reese, who set a WNBA single-season record with 15 consecutive double-doubles this season, made $73,439 in her rookie season with the Sky. Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

But while the records piled up, so did the losses.

In two seasons at Maryland and two more at LSU, Reese's teams lost a total of 20 games and never dropped more than two in a row. She won an NCAA championship with the Tigers in 2023, beating Clark and Iowa in the final.

The Sky, meanwhile, lost 12 of their final 14 games last season. They dropped seven in a row before beating the Los Angeles Sparks on Sept. 6, only to have Reese suffer a hairline fracture in her left wrist that required surgery. With their star sidelined, they won their next game and lost the final five.

"Obviously, that left a bad taste in my mouth," she said.

Reese had a busy offseason, playing in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league and trying to increase her range and develop into the sort of stretch power forward the Sky envision her becoming. She shot 39.1% last season and made just 3 of 16 3-pointers.

"We want her to be dynamic," Marsh said. "We want her to be able to score inside. We want to be able to create space for her to have more one-on-one finishes inside and to not have to have to feel like she's got to play in a crowd. We want to put the ball in her hands on the perimeter and allow her to facilitate and create off the dribble as well."

Reese said the issue was more her hesitancy to take the shots than her ability to hit shots from the perimeter.

"I always just tell myself if I work out and make the shots I might as well take them in the game," she said.

Reese got a taste of the championship atmosphere when she sat courtside during the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx. She showed up for Game 5 wearing what looked like a custom outfit split down the middle with a Liberty jersey on her left side and Lynx jersey on the right.

She also excelled in Unrivaled. Her team Rose BC won the championship, though she missed the playoffs after hurting her surgically repaired wrist.

Reese likes the makeup of the Sky and believes Chicago will be difficult to beat.

"I think we have the right pieces this year," Reese said. "We have the great veteran leadership. We have coaches that just built a culture from the beginning and built the standards, so I'm excited."