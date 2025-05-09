Jordin Canada clutches her knee after an awkward landing in the first quarter and needed help to the locker room. (0:28)

Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada will be sidelined for two weeks with a right knee injury, the team announced Friday.

Canada, 29, was evaluated after Wednesday's 80-70 preseason road win against the Washington Mystics. She started the game but quickly departed and had to be helped to the locker room.

A two-week timeline means Canada will miss next Friday's season opener against the Mystics and the Dream's home-and-home series with the Indiana Fever on May 20 and 22.

Canada averaged 10.6 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 20 games (18 starts) in her first season with Atlanta in 2024.

The two-time WNBA champion and two-time All-Defensive selection has career averages of 9.0 points, 4.9 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 202 games (126 starts) with the Seattle Storm (2018-21), Los Angeles Sparks (2022-23) and Dream. Seattle drafted her No. 5 overall in 2018.