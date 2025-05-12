Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike examine some key storylines for the WNBA this season, including the favorite to win it all. (2:00)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 WNBA season tips off later this week, but first, let's look at how we got here.

Change has defined the offseason. The Golden State Valkyries join the league as the first expansion franchise since 2008, but 10 key moves and decisions have shaped what we'll see in 2025.

Seven teams have new head coaches. Three No. 1 picks who had spent the entirety of their careers with the franchises that drafted them -- where they also each won championships -- are now with new teams, as Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury to Atlanta Dream), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm to Las Vegas Aces) and Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas to Los Angeles Sparks) hope to be in the title hunt again. And Phoenix's Diana Taurasi retired after 20 seasons, leaving two 37-year-olds -- the Indiana Fever's DeWanna Bonner and the Storm's Alysha Clark -- as the league's oldest active players.

While a lot of change unfolded with staffs and personnel across the league, last season's WNBA Finals teams -- the champion New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx -- had relatively quiet offseasons with Sandy Brondello and Cheryl Reeve returning most of their key players.

Which franchises will join the Liberty and Lynx in contention for the 2025 title is directly tied to how teams respond to all the change that has happened since October, so let's recap 10 of the most impactful developments.

Jewell Loyd, Satou Sabally, coach Stephanie White, Brittney Griner and Kelsey Plum are among the biggest names who are on the move for the 2025 season. ESPN

Sparks become first of seven teams to part ways with coaches

Date: Sept. 24, 2024

When Los Angeles announced it was parting ways with coach Curt Miller after only two seasons, it kicked the WNBA coaching carousel into high gear. By the end of September, the Chicago Sky's Teresa Weatherspoon, the Atlanta Dream's Tanisha Wright, the Dallas Wings' Latricia Trammell, the Washington Mystics' Eric Thibault and the Indiana Fever's Christie Sides had all been let go.

Stephanie White's decision to leave the Connecticut Sun in October brought the head coaching vacancies count to seven. That means 58.3% of the teams in the league will start the 2025 season with a different head coach from the one they ended the 2024 season with, the highest percentage of teams making offseason head coaching changes in league history.

What it meant for the WNBA: The turnover coupled with the Valkyries' hiring of Natalie Nakase meant there were eight new head coaches for the 2025 season.

White returned to Indiana, where she had been an assistant (2011-2014) and then head coach (2015-2016). And Tyler Marsh -- who, like Nakase, was an assistant to Becky Hammon for the two-time WNBA champion Aces -- took over in Chicago.

The other two November hires had not worked in the WNBA before. Atlanta hired Florida Gulf Coast's Karl Smesko and Los Angeles brought Utah's Lynne Roberts on board. The final three hires, which came in December, all had different paths. Rachid Meziane, who took over at Connecticut, had coached in his native France and with the Belgian women's national team. Chris Koclanes, a former WNBA assistant who briefly went to the college game, returned to the league as Dallas' head coach. And Sydney Johnson, who primarily had worked with men's college basketball and USA Basketball before spending the 2024 WNBA season as an assistant in Chicago, was named Washington's head coach.

How it will shape the 2025 season: There is a wide range of backgrounds, from no head coaching or WNBA experience to as many as 25 years of experience in the league for Minnesota's Cheryl Reeve, so there will be many different philosophies. How teams respond will be a major storyline of the season.

Dominoes: One concern is that for a league in which of the players are Black women, there is only one Black woman who is a head coach: Seattle's Noelle Quinn.

It is worth noting that there are two Black men (Marsh and Johnson) and the league's first Asian-American head coach (Nakase) in the mix. -- Michael Voepel

Jewell Loyd requests trade after investigation

Date: Dec. 4, 2024: Trade requested

What it means for Seattle: Jewell Loyd's request, which came in the wake of an external investigation into reported accusations of harassment and bullying by the Storm's coaching staff that concluded without finding any violations, broke up the Storms' star trio of Loyd, Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike.

Jewell Loyd landed with her desired team, the Las Vegas Aces, after requesting a trade from the Seattle Storm. David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

After trading Loyd for a package headlined by the No. 2 pick, which Seattle used to draft French center Dominique Malonga, the Storm are now balancing two timelines: They hope to compete in 2025 with a veteran group led by Diggins, Ogwumike and returning role player Alysha Clark, but are also preparing for a future built around Malonga and three first-round picks in the 2026 draft.

How it will shape the 2025 season: Despite Diggins' belief that this is the most talented WNBA team she has ever been on, outside expectations aren't as high for Seattle without Loyd and a trio of players -- Jordan Horston, Nika Muhl and Katie Lou Samuelson -- lost to ACL injuries. The Storm are equipped to make the playoffs, but winning a series for the first time since 2022 will be a challenge.

Dominoes: Loyd's desired trade destination was Las Vegas. That set up a three-team framework in which Seattle was able to get the No. 2 pick from Los Angeles while Las Vegas landed Loyd as a replacement for Kelsey Plum, who was able to choose her destination in free agency despite the Aces applying the core designation. -- Kevin Pelton

Sparks acquire Kelsey Plum in three-team trade

Date: Jan. 26: Sparks trade for Kelsey Plum

What it means for Los Angeles: Joining a team that hired Lynne Roberts as its new coach and is building around 2024 lottery picks Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, as well as veterans Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens, Kelsey Plum said her arrival is another sign of a new beginning in Los Angeles.

Plum is set to become a free agent in 2026 under a new collective bargaining agreement, but reportedly wants to stay in L.A., which would give the Sparks another cornerstone as they attempt to return to contention after missing the past four postseasons.

Plum not only brings scoring and playmaking, but perhaps more importantly, leadership and championship experience to help build a new culture in Los Angeles.

play 2:01 Kelsey Plum moves up fantasy draft boards Kelsey Plum should see a big bump in fantasy by joining the Los Angeles Sparks, while Jewell Loyd may see a dip in production with her new team.

How it will shape the 2025 season: After finishing last in the 2024 standings, the Sparks entered the offseason looking for players who could catapult them back into the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Landing a player of Plum's caliber -- between her on-court production and voice in the locker room -- could accomplish just that.

Dominoes: Free agency was quiet until this three-team trade sent Lloyd to Las Vegas and Plum to Los Angeles. The Sparks sent their No. 2 pick to Seattle as part of the deal, at the time saying that they didn't know who would be available at that spot. The pick ended up being Dominique Malonga, who is considered to have one of the highest ceilings in the 2025 draft class. -- Kendra Andrews

Fever bring in trio of veterans

Dates: Jan. 31: Fever sign Natasha Howard, trade for Sophie Cunningham

Feb. 2: Fever sign DeWanna Bonner

What it meant for Indiana: After getting back-to-back No. 1 picks in Aliyah Boston (2023) and Caitlin Clark (2024), Indiana made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016. Clark's immense popularity helped rocket the Fever to the league's attendance lead and prompted a return of longtime team president Kelly Krauskopf, plus the hiring of Amber Cox as general manager and the return of Stephanie White as coach.

Kelsey Mitchell got the core player designation and re-signed with Indiana in January. With 2024 All-Stars Mitchell, Boston and Clark returning, the Fever wanted to add more veteran savvy for the potential of a deeper playoff run.

DeWanna Bonner is entering her 16th season, Natasha Howard her 12th and Sophie Cunningham her seventh. Bonner and Howard are past WNBA champions.

DeWanna Bonner, right, is one of three newcomers the Fever brought in to pair with current stars, including Aliyah Boston, left. Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire

How it will shape the 2025 season: Indiana's brain trust didn't have to say it out loud: It was obvious the Fever wanted veteran players who were not only talented, but would also boost their energy, leadership and camaraderie.

Opposing defenses were as physical as possible with Clark last season, a standard tactic against rookies. Now she is a year older, stronger, wiser -- and has experienced players who are known for having their teammates' backs.

Dominoes: Clark, who led the league in assists last season, now has three more players who run the court very well that she can pass to. And Fever fans, who fell head over heels for the team last season, have already embraced the newcomers. -- Voepel

Mercury make splash in post-Taurasi era

Dates: Jan. 28: Brittney Griner signs with Dream

Jan. 28: Alyssa Thomas traded to Mercury

Jan. 31: Satou Sabally traded to Mercury

Feb. 25: Diana Taurasi retires

What it means for Phoenix: The Mercury are nearly unrecognizable from a few years ago. Gone are franchise stalwarts Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. Even Natasha Cloud, Sophie Cunningham and Rebecca Allen found new homes after being unexpectedly traded this offseason.

But the fan base, known as the X-Factor, should still be optimistic about the direction of the franchise. General manager Nick U'Ren was busy this winter acquiring perennial MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas and star Satou Sabally (both were free agents who received the core designation) to surround 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper. While the team's depth isn't stellar on paper, its Big Three ranks among the most talented, versatile and dynamic groups in the league.

The Mercury acquired Satou Sabally in a four-team trade. David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

How it will shape the 2025 season: The Mercury have experienced much tumult since their last Finals appearance in 2021 under Sandy Brondello, going winless in their two successive playoff appearances (2022 and 2024).

They have tried several different iterations of superteam builds, previously bringing in Skylar Diggins and Tina Charles. But while upheaval reigned again this offseason, Phoenix is hoping the acquisitions of Thomas and Sabally -- plus the year of experience coach Nate Tibbetts now has -- will lead to more stability (and more winning). Still, the Mercury's ceiling will likely be determined by what they can get out of their non-superstar players.

Dominoes: Thomas leaving Connecticut for Phoenix was indicative of a greater rebuild for the Sun, while Dallas simply retooled after Sabally departed. Griner's arrival in Atlanta raises the Dream's ceiling. And teams like the Liberty, Fever and Sky gained key depth players in Cloud, Cunningham and Allen. -- Alexa Philippou

Dream sign Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones

Dates: Jan. 28: Griner signs one-year deal

Jan. 30: Jones signs one-year deal

What it means for Atlanta: The Dream needed to beef up their presence in the post this offseason, and they did that by adding Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones, two of the biggest acquisitions in franchise history.

Atlanta's efforts to make this seismic shift weren't surprising. When the Dream announced Karl Smesko as the new head coach, general manager Dan Padover spoke about proven winners and those with great basketball minds. Heading into free agency, he said Atlanta would be aggressive in pursuing all opportunities.

That the Dream were able to pull Griner away from the Mercury and Jones away from the Sun is proof this franchise is trying to take the next step.

play 0:16 Brittney Griner drains early 3 vs. Mystics Brittney Griner knocks down a 3-pointer to get the Dream rolling.

How it will shape the 2025 season: Signing Griner, Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough should put Atlanta on an upward trajectory. But how exactly these moves will translate on the court remains a question.

Smesko ran a five-out system at Florida Gulf Coast that relied heavily on defense and 3-point shooting, but he now has two posts who essentially don't shoot 3s -- though it's worth noting that Griner shot a career-best 9-for-18 beyond the arc last season -- so this will be an adjustment. Atlanta still has Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray to fuel its scoring and offense, and there should still be optimism for a team that made the playoffs the past two seasons.

Dominoes: Griner's departure from the Mercury was another symbol of a new era in Phoenix, but Jones' exit from the Sun might have been harder on Connecticut, which lost its entire starting lineup. While surprising given Smesko's system in college, acquiring the pair didn't necessarily set off a chain reaction throughout the rest of the roster. But, along with adding Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, the additions gave the Dream a well-rounded veteran core. -- Andrews

Wings initiate franchise rebuild

Dates: Nov. 17, 2024: Wings win draft lottery

Jan. 31: Wings acquire DiJonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris, NaLyssa Smith

April 14: Wings draft Paige Bueckers No. 1 overall

What it means for Dallas: The balls bounced in the Wings' favor in November, when they won the draft lottery, marking the unofficial start of the Paige Bueckers era in Dallas.

There is reason to be excited about how Bueckers will pair with Arike Ogunbowale in the backcourt, but there has been a lot of turnover otherwise. DiJonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris and NaLyssa Smith were acquired in the trade that sent Satou Sabally to Phoenix, while Myisha Hines-Allen signed as a free agent, meaning only three players from the 2024 roster have returned. The Wings also hired a new head coach (Chris Koclanes) and general manager (Curt Miller).

How it will shape the 2025 season: The Wings could make the playoffs, but with so much newness, the more important impact is in the strides they're making for a future led by Bueckers.

play 0:16 Paige Bueckers rattles in a bucket for Wings Paige Bueckers hits a shot from the baseline for the Wings vs. the Aces.

Dominoes: Phoenix acquired Sabally as part of its roster revamp. With so much retooling, Natasha Howard (Indiana), Jacy Sheldon (Connecticut) and Kalani Brown (Phoenix) found new homes. After Dallas obtained the No. 1 pick, Los Angeles and Chicago traded their No. 2 and No. 3 lottery picks for Kelsey Plum and Ariel Atkins, respectively. -- Philippou

Sky add experienced guards to younger post play

Dates: Jan. 29: Sky sign Courtney Vandersloot

Feb. 23: Sky acquire Ariel Atkins via trade

What it meant for Chicago: Despite having all-rookie team selections Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, the Sky missed the 2024 playoffs after a 13-27 run that led to the firing of Teresa Weatherspoon after one season. They also opted not to bring back leading scorer Chennedy Carter, paving the way to bring in Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins. Vandersloot spent the first 12 seasons of her career with the Sky, then the last two with the Liberty, winning the 2024 championship. Now she is back with the franchise that drafted her and with whom she won the 2021 title.

Atkins has also won a championship, with Washington in 2019.

Courtney Vandersloot returns to Chicago after two seasons in New York. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

How it will shape the 2025 season: Vandersloot is the WNBA's active career leader in assists (2,849); only retired former Seattle star Sue Bird (3,234) has more. Vandersloot has six of the top seven seasons in assists, including being the only player to average in double digits (10.0 in 2020). Atkins has averaged double-figure scoring in all seven of her WNBA seasons, had a career high in assists (3.1) last year and has been on the league's all-defensive first or second teams five times.

Vandersloot and Atkins are the definition of professionals: They have done their jobs well for a long time. They can help bring out the best in Reese and Cardoso, with the hope of returning the Sky to the playoffs.

Dominoes: The Sky dealt the No. 3 pick in the trade for Atkins, which the Mystics used to draft Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron. Chicago still got a rookie guard in the first round, though, with Hailey Van Lith. She can learn a lot from players like Vandersloot and Atkins. -- Voepel

Sun begin roster overhaul

Dates: Jan. 30: Brionna Jones signs with Dream

Jan. 28: Sun trade Alyssa Thomas, Tyasha Harris, DiJonai Carrington

Feb. 2: Sun sign Tina Charles, DeWanna Bonner signs with Fever

What it means for Connecticut: The Sun said last year they were well aware their championship window was closing with Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones all about to hit free agency. Fans probably didn't expect this much change, though: Connecticut became the first team in WNBA history, and in NBA history since starters were first tracked in 1970-71, to lose all five starters from its final playoff game of the previous season.

Aside from the free agents who departed -- Bonner and Jones for Indiana and Connecticut, respectively, while Thomas was cored and acquired by Phoenix -- DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris were traded to Dallas. By the time the dust settled, Marina Mabrey and Olivia Nelson-Ododa were the only returners.

How it will shape the 2025 season: With a new-look team featuring veterans and intriguing young talent, the Sun are building for the future, including for next season when they will again have two first-round picks.

Mabrey and Tina Charles, a WNBA legend who returns to the franchise where she began her career, are major pillars in this transition. Mabrey's offseason trade request was denied by the team, and she'll be a prominent fixture on a Sun squad that has taken a step back from its win-now mode of the past several seasons.