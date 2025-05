Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Lynx forward/center Dorka Juhasz will sit out the upcoming WNBA season after "playing year-round for the last two years," the team announced Sunday.

Juhasz, 25, currently is playing in the Italian league finals with PF Schio.

She has averaged 5.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 72 career games (34 starts) over two seasons with the Lynx.

She was selected by the team in the second round of the 2023 WNBA draft.