The Connecticut Sun select Aneesah Morrow from LSU with the seventh pick of the WNBA draft. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Connecticut Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti said Tuesday that the team's ownership group is "exploring all options to strategically invest in the team," including a potential sale.

The news was first reported on Monday by Sportico, which said the franchise hired investment bank Allen & Co. to conduct the probe and that the "expectation is a control sale and likely franchise relocation."

The Sun have played in Uncasville, Connecticut since 2003, when the Mohegan tribe bought the franchise for $10 million and relocated the team from Orlando.

Mohegan was the first non-NBA owner of a WNBA team, and the franchise became the first in the league to turn a profit.

The WNBA has not had a team relocate since 2017, when the San Antonio Stars relocated to Las Vegas under new ownership and became the Aces.

In a statement provided to EPSN, Mohegan leadership said: "As an organization, Mohegan is consistently evaluating strategic options, investments and capital expenditures. The CT Sun has had monumental changes over the past 18 months and Mohegan is very proud of the success, increased interest and what remains to be such incredible community impact off the court as well. The WNBA overall has also seen immense growth in viewership and interest. These are fantastic trends for what is an amazing sport, with extremely dedicated and talented women.

"Mohegan remains committed to the team's continued success which includes looking at all strategic options in the best interest of the CT Sun, MTGA and WNBA."

Rizzotti called Mohegan's decision the move of "responsible business owners" and that "it's more about being consistent about how they're evaluating all of their businesses, the Connecticut Sun being one of them."

The Sun president added there hasn't been a decision made, or a set timeline for one, "other than that they want to make sure they're doing what's best for the organization as well as the WNBA."

Rizzotti confirmed "all options," including looking at potentially selling minority stakes in the team like the Seattle Storm did recently to raise capital that helped finance their new practice facility, remain on the table. Other possibilities include a franchise sale where the team remains in the same city or state, like what happened with the Atlanta Dream in 2021.

When asked if Mohegan can still support a WNBA contender, Rizzotti said yes.

"I've been here for four years. I think the tribe can support whatever they want, whatever decision they make," she said. "They do everything first class. They pride themselves on guest experience and attention to detail and true investment in the right ways.

"If the tribe decides they want to own this team, they're as competitive, I think, as any ownership group in the league."

Mohegan's move comes as the WNBA is experiencing rapid growth, and as ownership groups have been increasingly expected to double-down on investment, including in the player experience. That has chiefly manifested in franchises building dedicated practice facilities, creating a league-wide battle between teams.

Connecticut is one of the teams that still hasn't announced plans for a training facility, with players currently practicing at Mohegan Sun Arena -- their 8,910 capacity home court -- or the Mohegan Tribal Community and Government Center, which is also open to tribal members.

The Sun have been one of the W's most successful teams on the court, making the playoffs in 16 of their 22 seasons in Connecticut and boasting six consecutive semifinal appearances. But 2025 was set to be a new era for the franchise after losing its entire starting lineup this offseason due to free agency or trades.

Rizzotti said the franchise "has been a desirable location to play" and that "there's a reason we've been good for two decades," feeling that the roster turnover it experienced this offseason was more a blip than a recurring problem.

"We're going to pour into this franchise as long as it's here," Rizzotti said. "And if it ends up not being the case, then we'll worry about that when the time comes."

While the franchise's long-term status remains unclear, the team will focus on preparing for the season ahead of them, which kicks off Sunday at home against the Washington Mystics.

Rizzotti and coach Rachid Meziane echoed a shared effort to control what the team can control.

"They have their job, and our job is to put the best product on the floor," said Tina Charles, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Sun in 2010 before returning to play for the organization this offseason. "We trust that they're gonna do their jobs and make the right decision that will benefit the organization and the players and the coaches and the staff moving forward."