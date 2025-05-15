Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike examine some key storylines for the WNBA this season, including the favorite to win it all. (2:00)

After a thrilling and historic 2024 campaign, the WNBA continued to make headlines throughout the offseason. A new expansion team. A slew of head coach firings and hirings. An unpredictable free agency featuring stunning player moves.

The culmination of all that intrigue comes to a head Friday, when the 2025 WNBA season, the 29th in league history, tips off. Training camps opened in late April and exhibition games started on May 2, but now we get a chance to finally see how all 13 teams look when it counts for real.

ESPN is tracking all the biggest storylines to start the season. After winning their first title in franchise history, can the New York Liberty repeat? Will the Minnesota Lynx book a return trip to the WNBA Finals -- perhaps with a different ending in 2025? Can the Las Vegas Aces and reigning MVP A'ja Wilson win their third championship in four years? Will Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever improve on last season's first-round playoff exit? And which eight teams will reach the postseason?

From rebuilt rosters to championship aspirations, we've got everything you need to know about all 13 teams in the league, including ESPN's preseason WNBA Power Rankings -- which were determined by Kendra Andrews, Kevin Pelton, Alexa Philippou and Michael Voepel -- ESPN fantasy women's basketball analysis and notable numbers from ESPN's WNBA Basketball Power Index (BPI).

BPI's overall ranking: 1

Chances to make playoffs: >99.9%

Projected wins: 31.2

When we last saw them: After a tortured history of repeatedly falling short of a title, the Liberty (32-8 in the regular season, No. 1 seed in the playoffs) won the franchise's first WNBA championship in 2024 after going the distance in a best-of-five Finals series versus Minnesota. Center Jonquel Jones was named Finals MVP as New York became the last original WNBA franchise to win a title.

Biggest strength: New York returns loads of championship experience from last season, a group headlined by Breanna Stewart, Jones and Sabrina Ionescu, each of whom landed in the top seven of ESPN's preseason player rankings. This team had few weaknesses last year, ranking first in the league in offensive rating and rebounding rate as well as third in defensive rating, assist percentage and true shooting percentage. The Liberty could be even deeper this year with larger roles for Leonie Fiebich and Nyara Sabally, plus the additions of Natasha Cloud, Marine Johannes and Rebekah Gardner.

Biggest concern: Do Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Kayla Thornton prove to be irreplaceable? Thornton was plucked away by the Valkyries in the expansion draft, while Laney-Hamilton will miss the season as she recovers from an offseason knee injury. Both players' grit and perimeter defense were key to New York's championship run, and the Liberty will need other players to step up to make up for their absences.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: The additions of Cloud and Johannes. The backcourt surrounding Ionescu looks much different this season: The Liberty traded a pair of first-round picks for Cloud and re-signed Johannes, who missed last season as she trained with France ahead of the Paris Olympics. Both fan favorites, Cloud is known for her perimeter defense, facilitating and vocal leadership, while Johannes, a living highlight reel, plays with flair as a shooter and can also create offense for others.

Number to watch: Fiebich's net rating. Fiebich's emergence during the playoffs was critical to the Liberty's run at the title, particularly her length on the defensive end and ability to knock down shots. While she is likely to play in EuroBasket with the German national team this summer, the 25-year-old will still be expected to step up even more this year with Laney-Hamilton out. Fiebich's net rating last postseason (an astounding plus-31.3), when she became a full-time starter, was the best of any Liberty rotation player.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Ionescu has her strongest season yet and establishes herself in the MVP race.

What does a successful season look like? The Liberty are contenders for the third year in a row and, while it's always difficult to repeat, don't see post-championship slippage. Best-case scenario: They become the fourth WNBA franchise to repeat, joining the Aces (2022-23), Sparks (2001-02) and Houston Comets (1997-2000). -- Alexa Philippou

Biggest fantasy question: Will Stewart bounce back to challenge for the top fantasy producer? She had the most fantasy points per game (FP/G) of her career (44.3) in 2023 but took a slight step back last season (39.6, fifth). While there are some questions as she enters this season after arthroscopic knee surgery in March, there are reasons for optimism. Stewart's scoring, particularly from behind the arc, was the biggest difference between 2023 and 2024. She shot a career-low 29.5% on 3-pointers last season and averaged her fewest 3-point attempts per game (4.1) since 2017, which resulted in a career-low 1.2 made treys per game. But she might be poised to return to her career averages -- 35.7% on 3s, 4.7 attempts per game and 1.7 made 3s -- which would likely boost Stewart's fantasy average north of 40 FP/G. -- Andre Snellings

play 1:55 Sabrina Ionescu puts on a show in return to her college court Sabrina Ionescu drops 25 points as the New York Liberty defeat the Toyota Antelopes in Oregon.

BPI's overall ranking: 2

Chances to make playoffs: 99.9%

Projected wins: 29.4

When we last saw them: Minnesota surpassed early expectations in 2024 by going 30-10 and capturing the No. 2 seed in the playoffs but fell just short of a WNBA title, losing to New York in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the Finals. In the process, star Napheesa Collier established herself as one of the top two or three players in the world.

Biggest strength: The Lynx return all five starters and a league-high 85.4% of their scoring production. The group has championed its chemistry on and off the court, as evidenced by last season's 76.4% assist rate, a WNBA single-season record. But defensively Minnesota has also been stout, holding opponents to a league-best 41.0% shooting from the field. Coach Cheryl Reeve is hoping the team's bench will be more impactful after retooling it in the offseason, so look to see whether young players Diamond Miller and Alissa Pili can take meaningful steps this summer.

Biggest concern: Minnesota's frontcourt was a little thin and lacked size last year, a problem exacerbated during the Finals when Alanna Smith dealt with a back injury. The team looked to address that concern by signing Marieme Badiane and bringing back Jessica Shepard, though the Lynx will be without Dorka Juhasz for the entire season (personal reasons). Will Badiane and Shepard be the pieces the Lynx were missing?

Additionally, much of Minnesota's success last season came from several players, such as Kayla McBride, Bridget Carleton and Smith, having career years or close to it. Can they individually and collectively replicate that magic?

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: Will Collier win her first MVP? Last year's run would have likely been a lock for the award had A'ja Wilson not gone nuclear for the Aces. It's hard to imagine Collier -- who finished second in MVP voting and also won defensive player of the year -- being even better in 2025. But now she's playing with an edge after the Lynx's heartbreaking Finals finish.

Number to watch: Three-point shooting was a hallmark of the Lynx's success last season, as they converted 38.0% from beyond the arc, best in the league and the highest by any team since 2021. Can Minnesota run back that sort of efficiency?

play 1:41 Napheesa Collier drops 26 for the Lynx Napheesa Collier scored 26 points in a game against the Chicago Sky.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Collier's MVP honor at Unrivaled will be a precursor to what she accomplishes this season in the W, as she wins league MVP and leads the Lynx to the title.

What does a successful season look like? The Lynx prove their 2024 success wasn't a one-off and remain among the top tier of teams in the league. And maybe this time they get the ending they were so close to achieving last year: After Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said the 2024 title was "stolen" from the Lynx because of poor officiating, the team uses that heartbreak as fuel to clinch the franchise's fifth championship and first in its post-Maya Moore/Seimone Augustus/Sylvia Fowles/Lindsay Whalen era, completing its revenge tour. -- Philippou

Biggest fantasy question: Can Collier make another leap to challenge for the fantasy points lead? Collier's 41.1 FP/G last season was the second-highest mark in the league behind Wilson's 50.3. While a leap to 50 FP/G might be too much to expect, Collier has upside. She averaged 10.4 RPG, 2.2 SPG and 1.4 BPG through the first 19 games of the season before suffering a foot injury, then turned in her best scoring stretch of the season with 23.8 PPG in the 15 games after the Olympic break. Collier, 28, is in her prime. If she can maintain the production of those prior extended stretches this season, she has the potential to surpass 45 FP/G. -- Snellings

BPI's overall ranking: 3

Chances to make playoffs: 99.2%

Projected wins: 27.4

When we last saw them: The Aces went 1-6 last season against New York, the team they beat for the 2023 title. That included falling 3-1 to the Liberty in the semifinals after a 27-13 regular season. That series ended with a 76-62 Aces loss in Las Vegas; center A'ja Wilson had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Biggest strength: The core of the team that won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023 is still exceptional despite the loss of guard Kelsey Plum in a trade. Wilson, a 28-year-old three-time MVP, and guard Jackie Young, 27, are in their prime. Guard Chelsea Gray, 32, was coming back from a foot injury last season and didn't play until June 19. She showed during the Unrivaled season earlier this year that she has returned to form. Adding guard Jewell Loyd, 31, via trade means the Aces still have an All-Star/Olympian "big four."

Biggest concern: The Aces' chemistry from Wilson down to the end of the bench was key on their title teams. Las Vegas needs that to return as much as possible after the personnel changes, including the loss of longtime veterans Sydney Colson and Alysha Clark.

play 0:29 How good is A'ja Wilson? Chiney Ogwumike breaks down what makes A'ja Wilson so special.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: How Loyd fits into the Aces' offense. For her career, the 2015 No. 1 draft pick has averaged 16.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG and 3.2 APG. Plum, drafted No. 1 in 2017, has averaged 14.3, 2.5 and 4.0 for her career and was at 18.9, 2.6 and 4.6 in her three years playing for coach Becky Hammon. Loyd successfully played with another MVP post before -- Breanna Stewart in Seattle -- so she should mix well with Wilson. Each has led the league in scoring for a season: Loyd averaged 24.7 points in 2023 and Wilson a WNBA-record 26.9 last year.

Number to watch: The Aces ranked second in net rating in 2022 (plus-7.9) and first in 2023 (plus-15.6) when they won their titles. Last season, they dropped to fourth (plus-6.8) behind New York, Connecticut and Minnesota. While the Aces beat the Sun in all three regular-season meetings, Las Vegas was a combined 2-9 vs. the Liberty and Lynx, including the playoffs.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Center Elizabeth Kitley, who missed last season after tearing her ACL near the end of her college career at Virginia Tech, will be a help to the Aces off the bench in her rookie season.

What does a successful season look like? The Aces are still in a championship window and that's the standard they have set. Because so much could change in 2026 free agency, Las Vegas will be going hard for a third title this year. -- Michael Voepel

Biggest fantasy question: How will Loyd impact the Aces' fantasy production? Loyd was the leading scorer in the WNBA in 2023, averaging 24.7 PPG, but dropped to 19.7 PPG last season while playing alongside Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike. Loyd will be in a similar situation with the Aces as part of a stacked lineup featuring Wilson, Gray and Young. It's safe to expect Loyd, Young and Wilson to take a hit to their scoring volume, with Gray's volume likely increasing now that she's healthy. But she still might be a bit down from her peak season in 2023. -- Snellings

BPI's overall ranking: 6

Chances to make playoffs: 91.0%

Projected wins: 23.8

When we last saw them: Connecticut swept Indiana 2-0 in the first round of the 2024 playoffs. But it was huge for the Fever to be back in the postseason for the first time since 2016. Indiana was 1-5 against Connecticut -- counting the playoffs -- in 2024, but now former Sun coach Stephanie White returns for her second stint coaching the Fever. Caitlin Clark was Rookie of the Year, an All-WNBA first-team pick and led the league in assists (8.4 APG).

Biggest strength: The Fever ranked first in field goal percentage (45.6) and third in scoring (85.0 PPG) and offensive rating (106.1) last season with a rookie point guard. After a season of experience, Clark is likely to cut down on turnovers and be even more efficient. Adding DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham should make the offense even better, as they join Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

Biggest concern: Indiana's defense has looked improved based on what we've seen in the preseason. The Fever were next-to-last in scoring defense (87.7) and defensive rating (109.5) last season. Former defensive player of the year Howard (2019) should help, along with Bonner, whose versatility allows her to guard many types of players.

play 1:50 Caitlin Clark on her 36-foot 3: "I'm always further back than I actually think" Caitlin Clark tells Holly Rowe how special it is to play a preseason game at Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena with her Fever teammates and discusses her 36-foot 3-pointer.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: How the Fever play against the teams that have been the league's best in recent years. They were a combined 3-12 vs. last season's semifinalists: Connecticut, Las Vegas, Minnesota and New York. This year, Indiana hopes to be one of those teams.

Number to watch: Indiana had the second-fewest road victories -- going 8-12 -- among the eight playoff teams. Along with playing better defense, the Fever look to improve away from Indianapolis.

One (realistic) bold prediction: The Fever, who were fifth in 3-pointers per game (9.2) last season, could be first this year with Cunningham and Bonner joining sharpshooters Clark and Mitchell.

What does a successful season look like? The Fever have talked about contending for a championship, and they indeed might have the tools to do that. But to make the semifinals would still be big progress for a franchise that hasn't been that far since playing in the 2015 WNBA Finals, when Indiana fell to Minnesota in five games. -- Voepel

Biggest fantasy question: What impact will Bonner and Howard have on the fantasy hoops production of the Fever frontcourt? Bonner (15.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG for the Sun in 2024) and Howard (17.6 PPG, 6.7 RPG for the Wings) now share a frontcourt with each other and Boston (14.0 PPG, 8.9 RPG). Add in the highest-scoring backcourt in the WNBA last season, led by Clark and Mitchell, who averaged 19.2 PPG each, and something has to give.

Five Fever players on the roster this year finished last season ranked among the top 27 in fantasy points per game. Boston will continue to be the offensive focal point in the paint, and her role as the paint protector on defense will afford her the most rebounding opportunities. Scoring is Bonner's primary fantasy hoops value, which could take the biggest hit. She should get open looks, but her volume seems most likely to decrease. Howard should see a decrease in both scoring and rebound volume, but the former Defensive Player of the Year's energy and focus on defense could lead to upticks in steals and/or blocks. -- Snellings

BPI's overall ranking: 4

Chances to make playoffs: 97.3%

Projected wins: 25.7

When we last saw them: The Dream, the No. 8 seed in the 2024 playoffs, were swept 2-0 by eventual champion New York. It was the second consecutive loss in the first round for Atlanta, which fired coach Tanisha Wright after three seasons. Karl Smesko, longtime coach at Florida Gulf Coast, is now in his first season in the WNBA.

Biggest strength: By adding veteran post players Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones in free agency, the Dream hope they've made a good defense better. Atlanta ranked sixth in defensive rating last year (102.5), which is what helped the Dream get into the playoffs despite having the league's worst offense.

play 0:18 Brittney Griner gets Dream started with easy triple Brittney Griner knocks down an easy 3-pointer to get the Dream rolling early against the Fever.

Biggest concern: The Dream were the league's lowest-scoring team last season, averaging 77.0 PPG with a league-worst 18.4 assists per game. Their top playmaking guard, Jordin Canada, was injured and limited to 20 games in 2024. She is also out for the start of this season with injury. Point guard by committee might be the Dream's plan for a while.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: How Griner performs in a new environment. She spent 11 seasons with Phoenix, the team that drafted her No. 1 in 2013. Griner doesn't block as many shots as she did her first six seasons, but most of her other stats have been consistent through the years. She has averaged 17.7 points and 7.4 rebounds in her career, and similar numbers will greatly help Atlanta.

Number to watch: Shooting percentage. Guards Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray have been the Dream's top scoring threats the past two seasons. But they need more help, and Atlanta as a team must be more efficient on offense. The Dream shot a league-worst 40.8% from the field last season. That should improve with Griner (career 56.2% shooter) and Jones (55.6%) in Atlanta.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Howard, the 2022 No. 1 pick, has averaged 17.0 points in her three-season career. She could have her best year yet under Smesko's system and, for the first time, hit the 40% mark from the field for a season.

What does a successful season look like? The Dream haven't won a playoff series since 2013, when they advanced to the WNBA Finals with series wins over Washington and Indiana. When the WNBA had single-elimination early rounds (2016-21), Atlanta won its first-round game against Seattle and then lost its second-round game to Chicago in 2016. The Dream's last victory in a playoff game was in 2018, when they automatically advanced to the semifinals but lost the series 3-2 to Washington.

In short, the past decade has not been good for Atlanta in the postseason. Making it to the semifinals this year would be a big jump. -- Voepel

Biggest fantasy question: What impact will Griner and Jones have? Griner, with her improved long-range shooting, adds a new dimension to the team. Her ability to stretch the floor, combined with a dominant inside presence, puts pressure on opposing defenses. Jones' all-around game, including strong rebounding and scoring, complements Griner's presence in the paint, creating a formidable frontcourt duo. Together, they'll help the Dream take advantage of missed shots, push the pace and create better floor spacing for their guards. Griner and Jones, whose synergy could help Atlanta improve on last season's offensive struggles, are solid F/C options in Round 5. If you need to add depth to the position, you'll want to leave that stage of the draft with one of them. However, they could cut into each other's value in the Dream's frontcourt. -- Eric Moody

BPI's overall ranking: 5

Chances to make playoffs: 96.4%

Projected wins: 25.3

When we last saw them: The Storm were struggling to score in a 2024 playoff sweep at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces. Seattle improved by a league-high 14 games after adding Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike to a lottery team in free agency, but never got to play at home in the postseason despite a 25-15 record.

Biggest strength: Experience. The Storm re-signed 13-year vet Ogwumike and added 12-year vet Alysha Clark and nine-year vet Erica Wheeler to go with Diggins, who has played 10 seasons in the WNBA (she sat out 2019 and 2023 after giving birth). No other team has a pair of players as experienced as Clark and Ogwumike, who have combined for four WNBA championships.

Biggest concern: Offense. Seattle subtracted leading scorer Jewell Loyd from an offense that started seventh in offensive rating, worst of any above-.500 team. The Storm's shooting should improve with the return of Clark and by subtracting Loyd's career-worst 27% accuracy on 3s, but players will be asked to create more offense than they did last season.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: The potential of No. 2 pick Dominique Malonga of France. Seattle moved up seven spots in the Loyd trade and drafted the 19-year-old Malonga, an athletic 6-foot-6 post player capable of dunking on a regular basis. The Storm aren't counting on Malonga to play big minutes right away as she adapts to a new country and a new league, but she looks like a building block alongside fellow post Ezi Magbegor.

play 1:17 Seattle Storm select Dominique Malonga 2nd overall The Seattle Storm select Dominique Malonga from France with the second pick of the WNBA draft.

Number to watch: 3-point percentage. Seattle's 29% mark last season made the Storm one of just four teams in the past decade to shoot worse than 30% beyond the arc. The other two teams to do it since 2016 went a combined 8-46, making Seattle's success without shooting an outlier.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Gabby Williams, starting her first WNBA season since 2022, wins Defensive Player of the Year after doing so in the EuroLeague for a second time this spring.

What does a successful season look like? A return to the semifinals for the first time since 2022 might be too much to expect, but a competitive first-round series plus the Sparks missing the playoffs -- meaning the Storm would get a lottery pick via their 2024 trade with Los Angeles -- would set Seattle up as a future contender. -- Kevin Pelton

Biggest fantasy question: Will Diggins return to peak fantasy production? The guard had a big season in 2022 with 19.7 PPG, 5.5 APG and a career-best 4.0 RPG, 1.6 SPG and 1.0 BPG. She missed the 2023 season and then joined the Storm in 2024. Diggins averaged 15.1 PPG and 2.6 RPG last season, her lowest marks since 2016, but averaged a career-best 6.4 APG and 1.7 SPG. With Loyd in Las Vegas, Diggins now has the opportunity to reach her 2022 numbers. While she turns 35 this season, Diggins' elite playmaking and defensive stats are positive indicators of her potential fantasy upside. -- Snellings

BPI's overall ranking: 8

Chances to make playoffs: 49.8%

Projected wins: 19.4

When we last saw them: Phoenix was swept out of the 2024 playoffs by Minnesota in the first round. Finishing with a 19-21 record (seventh place), the Mercury had a strong season, with the additions of Kahleah Copper and Natasha Cloud exceeding expectations. And while Cloud is now in New York, Copper is a key part of Phoenix's present and future.

Biggest strength: A trio of incredibly versatile players. Alyssa Thomas, who was traded to Phoenix in January and is a point forward who can impact the game on both sides of the floor, tops the list. Satou Sabally, another massive signing for the Mercury, has been called a unicorn: She can play multiple positions, is extremely mobile and light on her feet and possesses skills on offense that only a select few players have; factor in her size and she's unlike any other player in the league. Copper rounds out the Mercury's new big three, providing speed, athleticism and ability to score.

Biggest concern: The guards lack experience. Outside of Copper, who is entering her fifth season in the league, and Sami Whitcomb, who's in her ninth, no other guard has more than one year of WNBA experience. That puts a lot of pressure on the two veterans and a lot of expectations on the rookies.

play 2:01 Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries - Game Highlights Watch the game highlights from Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: Whether their big three work. General manager Nick U'Ren helped orchestrate the first four-team trade in WNBA history to land two of the biggest free agents in Sabally and Thomas -- who have been two of the best players in the league throughout their careers. Putting them next to Copper, the team has been extremely confident in the way the three players fit together.

But with this new trio and the departures of Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, it's a brand-new era in Phoenix. These kinds of things take time to acclimate to, but time is the one thing the Mercury don't have on their side.

Number to watch: How many minutes the stars will have to play. The guards' lack of experience stretches throughout their depth. Depending on the starting lineup, there's a chance Phoenix's bench features just one player who has been in the WNBA for more than five seasons. There is going to be a temptation to run Copper, Sabally and Thomas into the ground, which could be problematic if the Mercury are looking to make a deep run in the postseason. Last season, Copper and Thomas both averaged 32 minutes per game -- a career high for Copper -- and Sabally played 34.1 minutes per game, also a career high. If these numbers go much higher, fatigue could be a concern.

One (realistic) bold prediction: The Mercury miss the playoffs. Given the weaknesses of their bench, and the fact that their new big three hasn't played any minutes together, it isn't out of the question that Phoenix misses the postseason. If Dallas, Chicago or Los Angeles puts together just a slightly better season than the Mercury, Phoenix's postseason hopes could be squashed. There's a very small margin of error toward the bottom of the playoff picture, and if the Mercury take too much time to figure out how to play without Taurasi and Griner, their season could end early.

What does a successful season look like? After such a big offseason, the Mercury have to contend for a title for this to be a success, and that means making it to at least the semifinals.

The other teams they are competing with, such as the Aces, the Liberty and Lynx, have something the Mercury don't: established chemistry. The Mercury will go as far as Copper, Thomas and Sabally take them, and the team hopes its positionless style of play will take shape immediately. -- Kendra Andrews

Biggest fantasy question: Is Sabally a risky pick at her average draft position (ADP)? Sabally played 15 regular-season games in 2024 after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, which kept her out for the first half of the season. She averaged 17.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG and 5.0 APG in 34.1 MPG but has played more than 17 games just once in her career (2023). Sabally should have a prominent role with the Mercury, but with other players such as Rhyne Howard (21.0 ADP), Jackie Young (18.5 ADP), and DeWanna Bonner (19.9 ADP) having a similar ADP, it might be better to pass on Sabally in favor of those players. This is something risk-averse fantasy managers need to consider, especially with Sabally's ADP sitting in Round 3. Since Sabally is playing in Nate Tibbetts' positionless basketball scheme, which emphasizes versatility, alongside Thomas, one of the best facilitators in the game, I'm leaning toward yes. -- Moody

BPI's overall ranking: 7

Chances to make playoffs: 72.0%

Projected wins: 21.1

When we last saw them: At 9-31, the Wings finished ahead of only the rebuilding Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA standings, a shocking fall for a team that had reached the playoffs the previous three seasons, peaking at 22-18 a year before. All the losing had a silver lining: Dallas won the draft lottery and selected UConn star Paige Bueckers No. 1.

Biggest strength: Frontcourt depth. Despite losing Satou Sabally in a sign-and-trade deal, the Wings go four-deep up front and can mix and match for a variety of different styles. Holdover starter Teaira McCowan is a force in the paint, but Dallas can play five-out offense with Myisha Hines-Allen at center and complement them with either Maddy Siegrist or NaLyssa Smith at power forward.

Biggest concern: Coaching experience. Chris Koclanes, who replaced Latricia Trammell on the sideline, has never been a head coach at the college or pro level. Koclanes will surely rely heavily on longtime mentor Curt Miller, the Wings' general manager and a former two-time WNBA Coach of the Year who hired him.

play 0:21 Paige Bueckers lasers dime for a Wings basket No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers shows off her skills for the Wings with a pinpoint pass to Arike Ogunbowale.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: How Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale fit in the Dallas backcourt. Ogunbowale served as the primary playmaker for the Wings last season, averaging a career-high 5.1 APG. Bueckers showed the ability to play on and off the ball in college. Given their versatility, there's no question they can thrive together, but -- as with Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell in Indiana last season -- it might take time to develop chemistry.

Number to watch: Defensive rating. Last season, the Wings allowed 111.7 points per 100 possessions, the highest mark outside the shortened "Wubble" year. That did in a Dallas team that scored better per possession than three playoff teams, including the 25-15 Storm. The arrival of Koclanes and additions of Bueckers and, particularly, All-Defensive first-team pick DiJonai Carrington should help the Wings dramatically improve on defense.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Dallas not only makes the playoffs but wins a game in the first round.

What does a successful season look like? The first of many playoff appearances. The Wings weren't able to sustain the success or retain the players who produced it besides Ogunbowale. Ahead of a move to a renovated downtown arena that will include a practice facility, and with Miller as a steady hand guiding basketball operations, Dallas has reason to believe this time is different. -- Pelton

Biggest fantasy question: What can we expect from Bueckers? She's a skilled and efficient scorer but enters a crowded Dallas backcourt, led by Ogunbowale, who ranked second in the WNBA in scoring last season. That caps Bueckers' ceiling in fantasy. While she'll have a significant role, she likely won't match Clark's rookie campaign. Factor in a new head coach, a reworked roster and other capable guards like Carrington and Tyasha Harris, and expectations should be tempered. Bueckers is projected to average 31.9 fantasy points and 30.7 minutes per game, making her a solid target in Rounds 3 or 4. -- Moody

BPI's overall ranking: 9

Chances to make playoffs: 30.9%

Projected wins: 17.9

When we last saw them: Despite winning just three games after the Olympic break, the Sky were still in the hunt for the last playoff spot until the final week of the regular season. Chicago lost rookie star Angel Reese to a season-ending wrist injury Sept. 6 and went 1-5 without her to finish 13-27. It ended Chicago's stretch of making the playoffs five years in a row, and coach Teresa Weatherspoon was fired after just one season. She was replaced by Aces assistant Tyler Marsh.

Biggest strength: An exciting young post presence led by forward Reese (13.6 PPG, league-best 13.1 RPG) and center Kamilla Cardoso (9.8, 7.9). They were on the WNBA All-Rookie team last season.

play 1:42 Angel Reese scores 10 points for the Sky Angel Reese scores 10 points in a game against the Minnesota Lynx.

Biggest concern: The Sky had the second-lowest scoring average (77.4 PPG) last season and opted not to bring back leading scorer Chennedy Carter (17.5 PPG). The guard has shown strong scoring skills in her four WNBA seasons, but the Sky are the third team to move on from her for what's perceived to be team chemistry issues.

Chicago brought back point guard Courtney Vandersloot, who played 12 seasons with the Sky before spending the past two with New York. The Sky traded for another experienced guard, Ariel Atkins, who played her first seven seasons with Washington. Both should help the Sky's offense run more efficiently.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: What improvements Reese and Cardoso have made. Reese will look to better her 39.1% shooting from the field. Cardoso, who shot 52.1%, will look to take more shots.

Number to watch: Last year's offensive rating of 99.1 was 10th in the WNBA and the Sky's lowest in a decade. That number needs to improve in 2025.

One (realistic) bold prediction: A knee injury cut short center/forward Elizabeth Williams' 10th WNBA season last year after nine games. She could pick up where she left off -- averaging 10 points and 7 rebounds -- and give veteran support to the team's young posts in 2025.

What does a successful season look like? Making the playoffs would be enormous for Marsh in his first season. If the Sky fall short of that, as most project, getting more than last year's 13 victories and seeing progress with Reese and Cardoso will still be a success. -- Voepel

Biggest fantasy question: Will Cardoso break out in her second season? She showed flashes of potential as a rookie. She nearly averaged 23.3 fantasy points per game despite an early shoulder injury and sharing the frontcourt with Reese. After gaining experience overseas and returning with a more determined mindset, Cardoso looks poised to take a step forward. Though she might have to split minutes with Williams, Cardoso has the tools and opportunity to break out in her second season -- and she's someone to watch for in the middle rounds. -- Moody

BPI's overall ranking: 10

Chances to make playoffs: 27.1%

Projected wins: 17.6

When we last saw them: The Sparks finished 2024 with a franchise-low eight wins, missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Los Angeles struggled with injuries all season. Rookie Cameron Brink, the No. 2 draft pick, suffered a torn ACL in June, while Lexie Brown missed most of the year as she battled Crohn's disease. But the offense was also inconsistent. Shortly after the season ended, the organization parted ways with former head coach Curt Miller.

Biggest strength: With guards Kelsey Plum, Odyssey Sims and Aari McDonald, wings Rickea Jackson and Rae Burrell and a group of mobile bigs, speed and pace will be an emphasis.

Azura Stevens, Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Brink -- whenever she returns -- can move well up and down the floor, so that shouldn't take away from any speed the Sparks want to play with. L.A.'s bigs are also versatile and can hit jumpers.

Biggest concern: The Sparks' lack of size around the perimeter -- all of their point guards are 5-9 or shorter -- could be exposed as a weakness. And the guards who provide some height lack experience. Plum has been running point for the Sparks through the preseason, so there's also uncertainty about who will be playing off the ball, and if they will be able to stand up against some bigger opponents.

play 1:57 Golden State Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks - Game Highlights Watch the game highlights from Golden State Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: How Plum fits into the system and when Brink will return (and how she looks when she is back). Plum gives L.A. a creator and someone who can get the ball down low to Hamby, who played with Plum in Las Vegas. Last year, Hamby would get into position on the block for an entry pass but players would either be too slow executing the pass or the ball would be delivered off target. Plum and Hamby have the potential to be an elite pick-and-roll duo.

Brink's timetable to return remains fluid; she's expected back around the one-year anniversary of her June 18 injury. But even if the Sparks don't get her back until a month or so into the season, she'll have plenty of time to make an impact. In 15 games last season, Brink averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, as well as 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks.

Number to watch: Three-point shooting. The Sparks had the third-worst 3-point shooting percentage in the league last season (32%), and even with the moves they made in the offseason, they lack multiple shooting threats. Only two players on the roster have shot over 35% from 3 in their career: Brown (35.7%) and Plum (39%). L.A. drafted Sarah Ashlee Barker as a 3-and-D player -- she shot 37.5% from 3 last season at Alabama -- but it's hard to rely on a rookie.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Jackson will have the second-biggest sophomore season behind Caitlin Clark and could contend for an All-Star nod. The 2024 No. 4 pick was named to the WNBA All-Rookie team last season after averaging 13.4 points on 45.6% shooting from the field, including 34.7% on 3-pointers, to go along with 3.9 rebounds.

What does a successful season look like? The Sparks need to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The organization made it clear it is in win-now mode when it made the move for Plum. -- Andrews

Biggest fantasy question: Can Brink return to her pre-ACL injury form this season? Before her injury, Brink averaged 8.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG and 2.5 BPG. Her fantasy value came mostly from her elite defensive stats, though she did score 10 or more points in five games. Brink's performances showed that her offensive skill set can grow alongside her already elite shot blocking and athleticism. She's absolutely worth targeting in the later rounds. -- Moody

BPI's overall ranking: 13

Chances to make playoffs: 8.3%

Projected wins: 15.0

When we last saw them: The Sun, who were the No. 3 seed, bowed out of the 2024 postseason in the semifinals despite taking Minnesota the distance in their best-of-five series. It was the final stand for the franchise as we know it, as the team lost head coach Stephanie White and its entire starting five, including franchise stalwart Alyssa Thomas, this offseason. Rachid Meziane, the former Belgian national team coach, is now at the helm of a team featuring just two returners: Marina Mabrey and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

Biggest strength: Several young players to build around. Without much pressure to win now, the Sun can focus on helping 2025 draft selections Aneesah Morrow (LSU) and Saniya Rivers (NC State) transition from college to the WNBA. Connecticut also has 2024 draftees Jacy Sheldon, who was acquired this offseason from Dallas via trade, and Leila Lacan as part of its foundation for the future.

play 1:58 New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun, 05/09/2025

Biggest concern: Lack of star power. The Sun became the first team in WNBA history and in NBA history since starters were first tracked in 1970-71 to lose all five starters from the final playoff game of the previous season. Their most prominent players now are veteran forward Tina Charles and Mabrey, a standout guard. The Sun are leaning a lot on players who are young or don't have much WNBA experience.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: The future of the franchise. News broke this week that Mohegan hired investment bank Allen & Co. to explore the sale of the franchise and "all options to strategically invest in the team," in the words of team president Jennifer Rizzotti. Although the players and coaching staff said they can focus only on the basketball ahead of them, what happens with the organization could be a defining storyline for the league in 2025.

Number to watch: 11.4% -- the percentage of scoring back from last season. That's by far a league low, with the next lowest mark coming from Phoenix (30.3%). We'll get a better sense of what the Sun's identity will be with this new-look roster under Meziane once the regular season starts.

One (realistic) bold prediction: Mabrey earns her first All-Star bid and, for the second year in a row, gets moved to a contender by the trade deadline in exchange for draft capital.

What does a successful season look like? Connecticut makes a ninth consecutive playoff berth, the best active streak in the league. Of note: The Sun don't control their 2026 first-round pick, as Chicago has the rights to swap its pick (acquired from Phoenix) with Connecticut's -- meaning the Sun likely won't get a very high draft selection next year regardless of this year's results. -- Philippou

Biggest fantasy question: Will Charles be the Sun's breakout fantasy star? She averaged 18.0 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.4 APG, 1.0 BPG and 0.9 SPG in 32.8 MPG in her last season with the Sun in 2013. She will likely be the starting center in this rebuilding season in Connecticut. Last season, Charles averaged 14.9 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 2.3 APG, 0.9 SPG and 0.5 BPG in 29.7 MPG on the Dream. She led the WNBA in scoring in 2021 (23.4 PPG) and can still be a nightly double-double threat. If Charles is the focal point of the offense, she has the ability to score in the upper teens each game. While she no longer blocks shots like she once did, she is a better distributor, and her assist/block numbers could balance out. She has a good chance of replicating or surpassing her fantasy production from her last stint with the Sun. -- Snellings

BPI's overall ranking: 11

Chances to make playoffs: 16.2%

Projected wins: 16.4

When we last saw them: The Mystics' improbable run at a playoff berth fell just short. After losing their first 12 games due to injuries, Washington went 8-7 after the Olympic break, but a home loss to Atlanta in the regular season's final week proved the difference as the Dream finished one game ahead in the standings.

Biggest strength: Patience. In a league where most teams are trying to win immediately, the Mystics are taking a longer-term outlook under Monumental Sports president of basketball Michael Winger. They were able to add first-round picks for veterans Ariel Atkins and Karlie Samuelson, giving them three this year, two more in 2026 and a potentially valuable swap with the Chicago Sky in 2027.

play 0:19 Kiki Iriafen cleans up the tipped pass for a smooth Mystics jumper Kiki Iriafen recovers a deflected pass and knocks out a mid-range jumper vs. Dream.

Biggest concern: Point guard play. The position was already a weakness before No. 6 pick Georgia Amoore, Washington's potential starting point guard, suffered a season-ending ACL injury in practice. Holdover Jade Melbourne and journeywoman Sug Sutton have started in the Mystics' two preseason games, both losses.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: Besides the fact that potential 2026 lottery pick Azzi Fudd is a DMV native? The development of rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, drafted No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Citron started both preseason games, and Iriafen will get plenty of opportunities to showcase her skills.

Number to watch: Whether Citron or Iriafen average double-figure scoring. Atkins was the only Washington rookie to score double figures since Alana Beard in 2004, tied for the fewest in the WNBA over that span. Both Citron, who averaged 10.0 PPG in the preseason, and Iriafen (9.5 PPG) have realistic chances to do it this season.

One (realistic) bold prediction: The Mystics trade veteran guard Brittney Sykes to a contender before the deadline, adding another first-round pick to their stockpile.

What does a successful season look like? Wins and losses won't be the marker by which Washington is judged this season. In fact, with last year's other three lottery teams making win-now moves over the offseason, the Mystics are probably better off missing the playoffs because the lottery order is determined by record over the previous two seasons. Washington's NBA team is a good comparison. The Wizards took their lumps early but were competitive after the All-Star break behind three rookie starters, setting up a bright future. A similar outcome for the Mystics should be considered a success. -- Pelton

Biggest fantasy question: Can Sykes return to form in 2025? She set career-best marks across the board in 2023, averaging 15.9 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.8 APG and 2.1 SPG in 31.3 MPG over 40 games. She played in only 18 games last season while battling injury, and her numbers dipped to 12.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.1 APG and 0.9 SPG in 23.4 MPG. Sykes enters this season healthy and on a rebuilding squad that lacks playmakers. Expect Sykes to reach or surpass her fantasy production from a couple of seasons ago. -- Snellings

BPI's overall ranking: 12

Chances to make playoffs: 11.8%

Projected wins: 15.7

When we last saw them: Outside of a pair of preseason games, Golden State is preparing to tip off its inaugural season as the WNBA's first expansion team since 2008. The team hired Ohemaa Nyanin as general manager last May, and Natalie Nakase was brought on five months later as head coach. The roster began to take shape in a December expansion draft, where Golden State selected seven international players. During free agency, the Valkyries added Tiffany Hayes; in April's WNBA draft, they selected Juste Jocyte, Shyanne Sellers (who was waived during camp) and Kaitlyn Chen (who also didn't make the final roster).

play 0:36 Julie Vanloo makes a great defensive play for the steal Julie Vanloo makes a great defensive play for the steal

Biggest strength: Nakase wants to play with pace, and there were stretches during the preseason when the Valkyries delivered, such as pushing aggressively against Phoenix. But some of the brightest moments came against a second-unit defense. So it's hard to know at this point if it's going to be a pure strength. Golden State needs more reps to figure out its calling card.

Biggest concern: A lack of star power. The Valkyries roster consists of players who have been role players and strong second or third options, but none had been tasked with carrying the majority of the load on their previous teams. Someone needs to step up as the Valkyries' clear No. 1 option on offense who others can feed off of, and they will be able to rely on in big, clutch moments. In their two preseason games, the Valkyries started extremely cold, trailing by double digits to the Sparks and Mercury. They ended up losing by one point against the Sparks, and they beat the Mercury. But it's hard to imagine second-half comebacks against other teams' reserves once the regular season begins.

The thing we'll be talking about most this season: Their existence. This is the WNBA's first new team in 17 years. On top of that, there is going to be a lot of discussion on how the Bay Area has embraced the Valkyries, from the team's violet popping up all over San Francisco to a record-breaking 15,000 season-ticket deposits. Over 17,000 fans showed up to the first preseason game, third-largest attendance at a preseason game in league history.

Number to watch: Golden State's defensive efficiency and rating. The Valkyries are emphasizing a defense-first mindset -- so much so that the first several days of camp were exclusively dedicated to defense drills. They didn't start folding in the offense until Days 3 and 4.

Nakase calls Kayla Thornton her "defensive specialist," and the forward's grit on that side of the court helped New York win the title last season. Veronica Burton gives the team a two-way guard and Temi Fagbenle is a known shot blocker. So Golden State has the pieces to be as elite defensively as it hopes to be, and much of its success and identity will stem from this.

One (realistic) bold prediction: The Valkyries won't have the worst record in the league. While Golden State will have to build chemistry and continue to learn to play with each other, other teams around the WNBA are in the middle of rebuilds and, like the Valkyries, have to figure out who they are. The difference between the Valkyries and these teams, such as Connecticut and Washington, is that Golden State is starting from scratch.

What does a successful season look like? Nakase said her team's motto this season is "progress over results." WNBA expansion teams have historically struggled in their first year, so a successful season won't be how many wins the Valkyries get but whether they can build a solid foundation and culture, which could ultimately make the team a more desirable landing spot for free agents.

The franchise is also eyeing getting a high draft pick for 2026. How does landing Lauren Betts sound? Hannah Hidalgo? Pretty good. With a strong upcoming draft class, the Valkyries could be best off finishing with a bad record and then getting the No. 1 or No. 2 pick, following in the Atlanta Dream's footsteps from when they joined the league: Lose in the first year, get the top pick and then become a contender. -- Andrews

Biggest fantasy question: Which Valkyries player will be the most fantasy relevant? Hayes (53.6 ADP), the 2024 Sixth Player of the Year, is a dynamic scorer who can shift momentum and is projected to lead the Valkyries in fantasy points and play the second-most minutes behind Thornton. Hayes has averaged 13.2 PPG, 3.2 RPG and 2.4 APG over her career and is a steady veteran presence the Valkyries will lean heavily on in their inaugural season. -- Moody