Why Stephen A. is excited for Paige Bueckers' rookie season (1:42)

The 2025 WNBA season has begun.

Paige Bueckers will make her regular-season debut for the Dallas Wings as they host the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. Brittney Griner and the Atlanta Dream will face off against the Washington Mystics' Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. Opening night will cap off with Kelsey Plum making her debut for the Los Angeles Sparks against the league's newest expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries.

Before the W's stars take the hardwood, they dazzled in the pregame tunnel with their opening-night outfits.

Here are the night's most fashionable looks.

Friday