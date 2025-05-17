SAN FRANCISCO -- Los Angeles Sparks guard Rae Burrell was ruled out for the second half of the Sparks' season opener against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday after suffering an injury to her "right lower extremity," according to the team.

Burrell was injured in the second quarter after an awkward collision with Golden State's Carla Leite on a closeout. Leite landed on Burrell, who then fell to the floor. She remained down for several minutes before being helped up and was carried off the court.

Burrell was examined during halftime and was then ruled out. She played just 41 seconds.