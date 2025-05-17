Despite falling to the Lynx, Paige Bueckers drops ten points and seven rebounds in her WNBA debut for the WIngs. (2:22)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- In a season opener pitting former UConn stars with massive expectations against one another, Napheesa Collier scored 34 points to outshine the WNBA debut of Paige Bueckers, who had 10 points in the Minnesota Lynx's 99-84 win over the Dallas Wings on Friday night.

Collier tied the Lynx record for most points in a season opener. Courtney Williams added 25 points and nine assists in the win.

An early MVP candidate, Collier said she's more interested in getting the Lynx, who lost in the WNBA Finals to the New York Liberty last season, over the hump.

"I'm honestly focused on more than MVP," she said. "I want us to win a championship this year, so that's what I'm focused on. The awards come after that. ... I want to see a championship."

Bueckers said she and Collier had "good ol' friendly UConn chat" at times on the court, adding that the two had a relationship from the Huskies connection as well as playing together with USA Basketball.

"It's extremely fun to play against Phee. She's just the ultimate competitor and she brings out the best in you because she's one of the best in the league," Bueckers said. "To be on the other side and want to beat each other is fun, as well. I think that's the ultimate sign of respect."

Paige Bueckers said she and Napheesa Collier had “good ol’ friendly UConn chat” at times on the court Friday night in Arlington, Texas. Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Collier scored 18 points in the third quarter, blowing open a tight game and giving the Lynx a 15-point lead after three as the Wings gave way to fatigue.

Bueckers said she doesn't get too high or too low, saying she was happy to get her first WNBA game under her belt.

"You've got to have a starting point," the No. 1 overall pick said. "You've got to have a foundation to build on. So we don't want to overreact to the loss, but we also know there's a lot of things you have to clean up and get better at."

The two stars will get another shot against each other Wednesday, when the Wings travel to Minneapolis, about 10 miles from Buecker's hometown of Hopkins. Despite the hometown team facing her, Hopkins changed its name to "Paige Bueckers, Minnesota" on Friday in honor of her pro debut.