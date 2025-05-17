Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- As 18,064 fans clad in violet shirts filled Chase Center, making the Golden State Valkyries' season opener the second-highest-attended home debut in WNBA history, Kelsey Plum made a bit of history of her own in her first game in a Los Angeles Sparks uniform.

Plum scored 37 points, the most by a Sparks player in their debut and the most by any WNBA player in a season opener in an 84-67 victory. Her six assists and five steals also made her the first WNBA player with a game of at least 35 points, 5 assists and 5 steals.

"The mentality for me tonight was really just come out and have fun," said Plum, who shot 11-of-19 from the field and 11-of-11 from the free throw line. "I love basketball. I love to play basketball. Just compete, and we have a great group."

For much of her career, Plum has played alongside all-time offensive producers such as three-time MVP A'ja Wilson during her six-season stint with the Las Vegas Aces. But when Plum arrived in Los Angeles this offseason, she instantly became the team's No. 1 option.

The Sparks hoped she would help revive a stagnant offense that caused them so many problems last season. They lacked sufficient and consistent scoring, as well as a floor general who could reliably pass to players down low, such as Dearica Hamby.

"I have spent a lot of time learning, particularly from A'ja," Plum said. "Watching her pick her spots and just being intentional about when to be aggressive, when not to be aggressive. I don't think I did a tremendous job balancing, but I'll continue to get better."

Plum spent the offseason focusing on her strength and conditioning. She had the goal of being able to play a full 40 minutes with pace and work through contact -- both of which she did Friday night.

"That is the Kelsey I am used to," said Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase, who was an Aces assistant coach in 2022-24. "She was able to get downhill to her left, something we talked about ... but she's fearless. She wants to get into the paint. If not, she wants an and-1. If not, she's playing off two feet, or she's getting to a step-back 3. That's the Kelsey that I know."

Los Angeles began the second half on a 20-8 run, fueled by 15 points from Plum to build a 15-point lead. But three consecutive 3-pointers from the Valkyries' Julie Vanloo saw that lead cut to six points by the end of the third quarter.

It was during that stretch that the Sparks' offense was rushed and became "disheveled," Plum said, highlighting that there's room for growth.

"This is a new offense for everyone, so we've got to be patient," Plum said. "We've still got to find our rhythm with that. ... We're going to be better at our timing and positioning, getting open. Me getting the ball to post players on time and being efficient with that. That will get better with time, but we've got a great group of athletes."

The fourth quarter was far less fast and furious but saw L.A. slowly take control through its defense and holding Golden State to only seven points.

"I'm incredibly proud of this team's ability to take a punch and not freak out," Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said. "Especially winning on the road, you have to have that mentality. ... We answered the bell. That shows mental toughness."

Plum was one of four Sparks players to score in double figures, alongside Hamby's 14, Rickea Jackson's 13 and Azura Stevens' 11.