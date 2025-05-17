Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Las Vegas Aces reserve Crystal Bradford will miss the season opener against New York to serve a one-game suspension for a fight that occurred four years ago.

Bradford, 31, played for the Atlanta Dream in 2021 and was involved in a physical altercation outside of an Atlanta-area club in May of that year. The fight, which also involved former teammate Courtney Williams, came to light after the WNBA season finished in 2021. The league suspended Williams for two games and Bradford for one for health and safety protocol violations.

Since both players were free agents, the suspensions carried over to the next regular-season games that each player competed in. Williams served her suspension the next season. Bradford had been out of the league until she made Las Vegas' roster this year.

"She has to serve a one-game suspension and then she'll be ready to go in Connecticut," Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon said at practice Friday.

The forward was in the Phoenix Mercury's training camp in 2023 but didn't make the final roster. She has excelled playing in Athletes Unlimited the past few seasons and averaged 16 points and 13 rebounds this past winter in the player-led league.

"She's our battery," Aces' star A'ja Wilson said of Bradford. "She's someone that's going to bring energy no matter what. I never know if she's having a bad day or a good day. And I love those types of people because they're so consistent in what they bring to our game and to our locker room. I'm appreciative of her."