INDIANAPOLIS -- The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry added another chapter Saturday when Reese took exception to Clark's hard foul with 4:38 left in the third quarter as the Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky 93-58 to open their seasons.

After Reese grabbed an offensive rebound, Clark slapped Reese across the arm, knocking the ball away and Reese to the floor. Reese then jumped up and confronted Clark as Fever center Aliyah Boston jumped in between the two players.

Following a replay review, the referees upgraded the foul to a flagrant 1 and called double technical fouls on Boston and Reese.

It was Clark's third personal foul.

During an in-game interview with ESPN, Clark said there was "nothing malicious" about the foul and called it a "basketball play."

When Reese missed the first of two throws, Gainbridge Fieldhouse erupted in cheers. Reese made the second, though, and Chicago added a layup on the ensuing possession to cut the deficit to 56-45.

Clark finished with a triple-double -- 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and also added a career-high four blocks. Reese had 12 points and 17 rebounds.