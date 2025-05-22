SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes was helped off the court late in the second quarter of Wednesday night's game against the Mystics after taking an arm to the face from Washington's Shakira Austin and going down for several minutes in a scary scene.

Hayes went hard to the floor beneath the Washington basket 3:43 before halftime of the expansion franchise team's second game. She was down for several minutes after the hit to her head as at least a half-dozen medical personnel rushed out to tend to her.

She gave a thumbs up after she was helped up and went to the locker room with a towel pressed to her face. She received a standing ovation when she left.

Golden State is beginning its first season and playing at Chase Center, also home to the Golden State Warriors.