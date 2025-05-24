Open Extended Reactions

The Indiana Fever's Week 2 slate begins with a test, as they will face Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and the reigning WNBA champions, the New York Liberty, on Saturday.

Caitlin Clark had a cold shooting night Thursday in Indiana's win over the Atlanta Dream. She didn't sink a single 3-pointer for the first time since 2022, when she was in an Iowa jersey. Her triple-less night broke a 140-game streak.

The story is different for the Liberty, though.

New York set a WNBA regular-season record for 3-pointers in a game with 19 in its win against the Chicago Sky on Thursday, led by Natasha Cloud's four treys and 18 points. Eight of nine Liberty players who attempted a triple drained at least one, helping New York shoot 56% from deep.

Indiana defeated New York once in the 2024 season, led by a Clark triple-double of 19 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists, but lost the other four games.

Who will take the first of the four 2025 regular-season meetings between the Liberty and Fever? Follow along for live updates and best moments.