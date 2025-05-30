Courtney Vandersloot drops in a smooth midrange jumper to become the Sky's all-time leading scorer. (0:19)

CHICAGO -- Kamilla Cardoso scored a career-high 23 points and Courtney Vandersloot set franchise records for points and field goals as the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 97-92 on Thursday night.

Vandersloot finished with 13 points, 9 assists and 4 steals. She moved past her wife, Allie Quigley, into first in franchise history with 3,728 points and 1,394 field goals. Quigley scored 3,273 points and had 1,386 field goals for the Sky from 2013 to 2022.

"What means the most is my time spent here," Vandersloot told reporters, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. "It just speaks to the commitment that I made to the Chicago Sky and their commitment to me as well. They drafted me and let me develop. We had a lot of tough seasons. It wasn't always easy."

Vandersloot tied the record for field goals with a 3-pointer midway through the second quarter. The two-time WNBA champion hit a pull-up jumper with 4:34 to go in the third to break Quigley's scoring mark.

Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-high 37 points for the Wings and hit a 3-pointer that gave Dallas a 92-91 lead with 2:11 remaining. But Ogunbowale went 0-for-3 the rest of the way and the Sky closed with a 6-0 run.

Ogunbowale, who entered the game averaging a career-low 13.8 points on 30% shooting, shot 14-of-25 from the field and 6-of-12 from 3-point range.

Angel Reese scored inside to give the Sky the lead for good at 93-92 with 1:21 remaining and finished with 6 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Chicago (1-4) led by as many as 13 points as Cardoso scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and grabbed three of Chicago's 11 offensive rebounds in the first half before going into the intermission with a 49-43 lead.

Dallas (1-5) had snapped its season-opening four-game losing streak with a 109-87 victory over Connecticut on Tuesday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.