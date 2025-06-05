Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers will sit out her third consecutive game because of a concussion when the Los Angeles Sparks visit Friday night.

Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft out of UConn, was put in the WNBA's concussion protocol after a loss at Chicago on May 29. The Wings said she would sit out at least two games while not providing any specifics on how Bueckers sustained the concussion.

Bueckers has already sat out a home game against the Sky and a game at Seattle. Dallas is last in the WNBA at 1-7.

The three-time Associated Press All-American has averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals while playing nearly 34 minutes per game.