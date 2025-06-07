Open Extended Reactions

Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in April's WNBA draft, has cleared concussion protocol after missing the past three games for the Dallas Wings, the team said Saturday.

She is listed as probable with an illness heading into the Wings' game against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday in Dallas.

Bueckers was placed in the protocol last week following Dallas' loss to the Chicago Sky, at which point the team said she was expected to miss at least two games. She did not suit up Friday, either, her third game sidelined, but was present on the bench for the first time since she sustained the concussion.

Bueckers' return would be a welcome sight for Dallas, which is a league-worst 1-8. The team has lost four straight games, only beating the the 2-6 Connecticut Sun this season.

The 6-foot guard and UConn national champion is averaging 14.7 points (second on the team), 6.7 assists (fourth in the league), 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals through six games. Her 34 minutes per contest are a team high.