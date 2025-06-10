Open Extended Reactions

Former Chicago Sky guard and WNBA sharpshooting legend Allie Quigley has officially retired from basketball three years after playing her last game, she announced Tuesday in The Players Tribune.

Quigley enjoyed a 14-year WNBA career, playing for her hometown team of the Sky from 2013-22, where she became a three-time All-Star and four-time 3-point shootout champion -- a record across the WNBA and NBA.

While the retirement of the former DePaul great and Joliet, Illinois, native has long been assumed, she made it public this week.

Quigley wrote in The Players Tribune that she was close to stepping away after 2021, the year she and wife Courtney Vandersloot led the Sky to the franchise's first WNBA title.

"I just took the 2023 season off ... then I took the 2024 season off ... then I took the 2025 season off..... you get the idea," Quigley wrote. "But all jokes aside, I never actually meant to do an Irish goodbye. When I sat out after 2022, it was for a very specific reason. It was so I could start the next phase of my life: becoming a mom."

Quigley said she was hoping to get pregnant fast and perhaps play one more season after having a baby, "but things didn't happen as fast as we would have liked. They did happen, though!!"

Quigley and Vandersloot welcomed their first child, Jana Christine, on April 8 of this year, and with her arrival, Quigley "feel[s] ready to finally and officially say goodbye to my basketball career."

Prior to landing in Chicago, Quigley bounced around in the WNBA, playing for Phoenix, Indiana, San Antonio and Seattle. The Storm had initially selected her in the second round of the 2008 draft before waiving her in training camp, but Quigley was ultimately picked up by the Mercury and spent her first two seasons in the league with them.

Quigley averaged 10.9 points and 39.4% 3-point shooting during her career and emerged as a dominant force in the WNBA 3-point shooting contest, which she won in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022. She also won two Sixth Player of the Year honors with the Sky.

"I love knowing that I can look back on my career and say it was really, really good -- but it was part of the beginning of something truly great," Quigley said.

Quigley was the Sky franchise's all-time leading scorer until last month, when she was surpassed by Vandersloot. Vandersloot went down with a season-ending ACL tear this past weekend.