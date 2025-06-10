Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Wings guard Ty Harris will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing a successful left knee surgery, the team announced on Tuesday.

Harris played just five games this season before missing the last few weeks with a knee issue. Harris played a major role for the Wings last season, starting all but one regular-season game.

This loss provides a massive hit to the Wings' guard depth and now could mean more playing time and responsibilities on the shoulders of No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers.

However, Bueckers has been out since May 29, first in the league's concussion protocol and then with an issue. The Wings have been playing with just nine players available the last few games because of Harris and Beuckers' injuries, as well as Teaira McCowan leaving the team for Eurobasket.

Beuckers is expected to be available to return on Wednesday when the Wings take on the Mercury, but with Harris, she will have less time to ramp back up.

She will have to help make up for Harris' 4.6 points, 1.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 16 minutes of playing time.