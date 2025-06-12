Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- The Dallas Wings' move to a renovated downtown arena has been postponed at least a year because of construction delays while a new practice facility is expected to be completed on time.

Club CEO and managing partner Greg Bibb told The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday the Wings will play at least one more season at the University of Texas at Arlington, about 20 miles from downtown Dallas.

The WNBA team has played in Arlington since moving from Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the 2016 season.

The Dallas City Council gave final approval Wednesday to the $55 million practice facility set to be built a few miles west of downtown. Bibb said the Wings plan to use that facility while still playing home games in Arlington.

The arena under renovation, which will be called the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas Memorial Arena, is the former home of the Dallas Chaparrals of the American Basketball Association. That franchise became the NBA's San Antonio Spurs in 1973.

The city approved $7.7 million for renovations last year as part of a 15-year use agreement, which included a provision that the practice facility had to be completed by 2026.