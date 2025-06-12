Three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson exited the Las Vegas Aces' 97-89 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday night with what the team said was a head injury.

Wilson took herself out of the game with 1:17 left in the third quarter and immediately pulled a towel to her nose. She left the bench area a short time later and was ruled out early in the fourth quarter.

Wilson took a blow to the nose earlier in the game. She continued to play, but with gauze in her nose to stop the bleeding.

The Aces said additional information would be supplied "upon further evaluation."

Wilson had 13 points but was 2-of-12 from the field before exiting. She also had eight rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.