          What are the biggest WNBA blowouts of all time?

          The Indiana Fever suffered the biggest blowout in WNBA history in 2017, losing by a margin of 59 points to the Minnesota Lynx. Courtney Pedroza/Star Tribune via AP
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jun 13, 2025, 06:38 PM

          With the ever-growing popularity of the 3-point shot, seemingly no lead is safe in the game of basketball. At the same time, a couple 3-pointers can spark a run that puts a game out of reach in a blink of an eye.

          The New York Liberty tied their own WNBA regular-season record by knocking down 19 3-pointers in a 100-52 rout of the Connecticut Sun early on during the 2025 season.

          The Liberty made 18 3s in the first 30 minutes.

          New York's 48-point margin of victory was the second largest in league history, trailing only the Minnesota Lynx's 59-point win over the Indiana Fever in 2017.

          Check out the biggest blowouts in WNBA history below:

          59 points

          Minnesota Lynx 111, Indiana Fever 52 - Aug. 18, 2017

          48 points

          New York Liberty 100, Connecticut Sun 52 - June 1, 2025

          46 points

          Seattle Storm 111, Tulsa Shock 65 - Aug. 7, 2010

          45 points

          Houston Comets 110, Washington Mystics 65 - Aug. 17, 1998

          43 points

          Washington Mystics 102, Connecticut Sun 59 - June 29, 2019

          Minnesota Lynx 114, Los Angeles Sparks 71 - May 31, 2006

          New York Liberty 88, Washington Mystics 45 - Aug. 13, 1998

          42 points

          Phoenix Mercury 107, Dallas Wings 65 - May 27, 2017

          San Antonio Silver Stars 89, Phoenix Mercury 47 - Aug. 19, 2012

          Connecticut Sun 97, New York Liberty 55 - June 15, 2012

