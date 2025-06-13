What are the biggest WNBA blowouts of all time?

Open Extended Reactions

With the ever-growing popularity of the 3-point shot, seemingly no lead is safe in the game of basketball. At the same time, a couple 3-pointers can spark a run that puts a game out of reach in a blink of an eye.

The New York Liberty tied their own WNBA regular-season record by knocking down 19 3-pointers in a 100-52 rout of the Connecticut Sun early on during the 2025 season.

The Liberty made 18 3s in the first 30 minutes.

New York's 48-point margin of victory was the second largest in league history, trailing only the Minnesota Lynx's 59-point win over the Indiana Fever in 2017.

Check out the biggest blowouts in WNBA history below:

59 points

Minnesota Lynx 111, Indiana Fever 52 - Aug. 18, 2017

48 points

New York Liberty 100, Connecticut Sun 52 - June 1, 2025

46 points

Seattle Storm 111, Tulsa Shock 65 - Aug. 7, 2010

45 points

Houston Comets 110, Washington Mystics 65 - Aug. 17, 1998

43 points

Washington Mystics 102, Connecticut Sun 59 - June 29, 2019

Minnesota Lynx 114, Los Angeles Sparks 71 - May 31, 2006

New York Liberty 88, Washington Mystics 45 - Aug. 13, 1998

42 points

Phoenix Mercury 107, Dallas Wings 65 - May 27, 2017

San Antonio Silver Stars 89, Phoenix Mercury 47 - Aug. 19, 2012

Connecticut Sun 97, New York Liberty 55 - June 15, 2012

