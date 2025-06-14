Open Extended Reactions

The Dallas Wings acquired Li Yueru from the Seattle Storm on Saturday after the center requested a trade in a quest for more playing time.

The Wings are getting Li in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 WNBA draft and a third-round selection in 2027.

Li had averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds over 8.7 minutes in nine games with the Storm this season after joining the team in a three-team trade involving the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces on Feb. 1.

"I don't feel I have enough time on the court," Li, a native of China, said last week. "I came here only to play the game. I'm really happy and appreciative because I know many teammates, I've made many new friends and know many different staff, coach. These really let me feel happy, and I'm so glad for that, but playing is one of the important things for me."

The 6-foot-7 Li, 26, has averaged 3.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 63 career games (two starts) with the Chicago Sky, Sparks and Storm.

A source had told ESPN that the Chinese federation wanted Li to get more playing time if she was to remain in the WNBA. Li led China in scoring (17.7) and rebounding (11.0) at the Paris Olympics last year.

"I just want to play," Li said. "I came to America only for one reason -- just that I want to play basketball."

Information from ESPN's Kevin Pelton and Field Level Media was used in this report.