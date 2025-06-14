Caitlin Clark lights it up with six 3s and 25 points in the first half in her first game back from injury for the Fever. (1:38)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 32 points Saturday as her return after a five-game absence due to a left quad injury helped lead the Indiana Fever to a 102-88 win over the New York Liberty.

Clark finished with 11-for-20 shooting including tying her career-high with seven 3-pointers in 14 attempts. She had 25 points in the first half alone.

With Clark's presence opening the floor, the Fever (5-5) set a franchise record with 17 3-pointers in 35 attempts (48.6%). Clark also distributed nine assists and grabbed eight rebounds.

It was Clark's third career WNBA game in which she scored at least 30 points, grabbed at least 5 rebounds and distributed at least 5 assists.

Kelsey Mitchell added 22 points, Lexie Hull 14, Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and reserve Sydney Colson scored 10. It was the first time this season Indiana reached triple digits.

The Fever posted a 2-3 record with Clark out of the lineup with a strained quadriceps.

Open Shooting Both the Fever and Liberty generated quite a few open looks in Saturday's game but Indiana converted on 17 of them while New York missed 19. IND NY Points 43 21 FG 17-24 8-27 FG% 71% 30% 3-point FG 9-13 5-23

New York's Sabrina Ionescu scored a season-high 34 points on 11-of-20 shooting including 4-for-10 from 3. Breanna Stewart scored 24 points and Nyara Sabally scored 10 for the Liberty (9-1), who lost lost for the first time this season.

The Liberty took a 17-6 lead before Clark took over in the last three minutes of the first quarter. She converted a three-point play with 3:06 left, then went ballistic from deep, burying 3s from 33 feet, 27 feet and 31 feet in three consecutive possessions spanning 38 seconds to tie the score at 24.

The Fever led 53-50 at halftime before New York started the third with a 9-0 run. Indiana countered with a 17-0 run and finished the quarter up 80-71. The Liberty drew within 85-82 with a pair of Ionescu foul shots with six minutes left but never got closer.

