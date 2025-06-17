Caitlin Clark knocks three triples in three Fever possessions. (0:41)

Caitlin Clark's return Saturday after a five-game injury absence was ESPN's third-most-watched WNBA game ever on ABC.

The Indiana Fever star, sidelined since May 24 with a left quadriceps strain, scored a season-high 32 points with 7 3-pointers, 8 rebounds and 9 assists in a 102-88 victory against the previously unbeaten New York Liberty in Indianapolis.

The Fever's win against the defending WNBA champions drew an average of 2.2 million viewers with a peak of 2.8 million, according to Nielsen numbers released Tuesday by ESPN.

That average was up a whopping 76% over last season's average audience for WNBA games on ABC. So far in 2025, viewership is up 15% from 2024 across ESPN's platforms.

Clark, 23, is averaging 21.6 points, 9.2 assists and 6.4 rebounds and shooting 36.7% from 3-point range in five starts this season.

The No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft out of Iowa, Clark earned All-Star, All-WNBA and Rookie of the Year honors last season.