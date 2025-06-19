Monica McNutt reacts to the physical play between the Fever and Sun in which Caitlin Clark got knocked to the ground and poked in the eye. (0:57)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White won't be with the team as it faces the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night as she tends to a personal matter, the team said.

It wasn't specified how long White will be away from the team. Assistant coach Austin Kelly will serve as acting head coach.

Kelly, who has worked with White since their days with the Connecticut Sun, also assumed head coaching duties on June 7.

"It's going to be the same. I think we are an extension of each other," Kelly said after Thursday's shootaround. "The message is still the same that we talk about in the locker room: playing for each other, getting it done on the defensive end and then having that help fuel us on the offensive end. But the vibes are good."

In her first season with the Fever, White led Indiana to a 6-5 start and to the Commissioner's Cup finals.

The Fever are in the midst of a stretch of five games in eight days, including a three-game West Coast trip, a home-and-away back-to-back against the Los Angeles Sparks and then at the Dallas Wings.

Kelly said the priority during this stretch is to manage everyone's minutes.

"We're just trying to manage everything within the game and then we're going to put a lot on them to get treatment in between games," Kelly told ESPN. "We're here, Vegas, Seattle, then back home. It's about us taking care of business on the floor, first and foremost, and looking for opportunities throughout the game to manage those minutes."