The celebrity rows at WNBA games have continued to pop off this season, and this past week was no different, with many sports stars and celebs showing up to games.

On Juneteenth, New York Giants' Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, showed their Big Apple support as the Liberty hosted the Phoenix Mercury. On Friday, the reigning national champion UConn Huskies women's basketball team made the trip down from Storrs to support former teammate Paige Bueckers in the Dallas Wings' visit to the Connecticut Sun. On Sunday in Las Vegas, the Aces welcomed Cheryl Miller and Allyson Felix in their game against the Indiana Fever.

From rappers to coaches to current and former sports stars, here are some of the biggest names in attendance at WNBA games this past week.

June 17: UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma reunited with former player Paige Bueckers. Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

June 18: Chicago Stars forward Ludmila

Ludmila x Kamilla 🔥🇧🇷

Ludmila x Kamilla 🔥🇧🇷

Brazil's finest, Chicago's boldest.

June 19: Quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara

Russell Wilson and Ciara courtside in Brooklyn for Mercury vs. Liberty 💫



Russell Wilson and Ciara courtside in Brooklyn for Mercury vs. Liberty 💫

June 19: Former USWNT players Brandi Chastain and Leslie Osborne

Brandin Podziemski attended the Valkyries home game against the Indiana Fever. Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire

June 20: UConn women's basketball team

June 22: LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey

Kim Mulkey in the building! 👋

June 22: Rapper Trinidad James and comedian Funny Marco

June 22: Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. and rapper J. Holiday

June 22: Women's basketball legend Cheryl Miller

Basketball legend Cheryl Miller with the Aces post-game after their victory over Indiana 🌟

June 22: Track and field athlete Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix went to the Las Vegas Aces' home game against the Indiana Fever. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

June 22: UConn star Azzi Fudd