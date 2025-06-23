The celebrity rows at WNBA games have continued to pop off this season, and this past week was no different, with many sports stars and celebs showing up to games.
On Juneteenth, New York Giants' Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, showed their Big Apple support as the Liberty hosted the Phoenix Mercury. On Friday, the reigning national champion UConn Huskies women's basketball team made the trip down from Storrs to support former teammate Paige Bueckers in the Dallas Wings' visit to the Connecticut Sun. On Sunday in Las Vegas, the Aces welcomed Cheryl Miller and Allyson Felix in their game against the Indiana Fever.
From rappers to coaches to current and former sports stars, here are some of the biggest names in attendance at WNBA games this past week.
June 17: UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma
June 18: Chicago Stars forward Ludmila
Ludmila x Kamilla 🔥🇧🇷— Chicago Stars FC (@theChicagoStars) June 18, 2025
Brazil's finest, Chicago's boldest. pic.twitter.com/XS4agifxFu
June 19: Quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara
Russell Wilson and Ciara courtside in Brooklyn for Mercury vs. Liberty 💫— WNBA (@WNBA) June 20, 2025
📺 Prime pic.twitter.com/mCEhFn5kFX
June 19: Former USWNT players Brandi Chastain and Leslie Osborne
Soccer royalty in the house!@wearebayfc founders & @USWNT legends @brandichastain & @LeslieOsborne12 supporting in Ballhalla! pic.twitter.com/7iiEADtSPZ— Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) June 20, 2025
June 19: Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski
June 20: UConn women's basketball team
hey Huskies 👋 pic.twitter.com/VaXQ9BS3Yl— UConn Women's Basketball (@UConnWBB) June 21, 2025
June 22: LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey
Kim Mulkey in the building! 👋 pic.twitter.com/ocQ14XanG2— Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) June 22, 2025
June 22: Rapper Trinidad James and comedian Funny Marco
🤩 @funny_marco pic.twitter.com/qlg5uXSHUO— Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) June 22, 2025
June 22: Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. and rapper J. Holiday
🤩 J. Holiday pic.twitter.com/IcVcQcL9Tl— Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) June 22, 2025
June 22: Women's basketball legend Cheryl Miller
Basketball legend Cheryl Miller with the Aces post-game after their victory over Indiana 🌟 pic.twitter.com/WPZGLdEQTC— WNBA (@WNBA) June 22, 2025