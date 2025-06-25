        <
          Which WNBA players have had their number retired?

          Tamika Catchings' number was retired by the Indiana Fever in 2017. Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire
          • Joe DeAndrea
          Jun 25, 2025, 07:51 PM

          Having a number retired is among the pinnacle of honors for athletes, celebrating careers and cementing legacies in arena rafters. Since the WNBA's inception in 1997, over a dozen players (and one general manager) have been awarded the tribute.

          In 2025, the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky will honor Candace Parker's contributions to their franchises by retiring her No. 3 jersey. The Sky will also retire Allie Quigley's jersey. The Phoenix Mercury plan to do the same for Diana Taurasi in 2026.

          Here are retired numbers from WNBA history, spanning across active and defunct franchises.

          Charlotte Sting

          Andrea Stinson, No. 32

          • Career highlights: Two-time All-WNBA, three-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 12.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.0 APG

          Connecticut Sun

          Margo Dydek, No. 12

          • Career highlights: Two-time All-Defense, eight-time blocks champion, two-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 10 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.6 APG

          Lindsay Whalen, No. 13

          • Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, five-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star

          • Sun stats: 11.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.9 APG

          Asjha Jones, No. 15

          • Career highlights: One-time WNBA champion, one-time All-WNBA, two-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 10.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.7 APG

          Katie Douglas, No. 23

          • Career highlights: One-time WNBA champion, four-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 13.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.6 APG

          Nykesha Sales, No. 42

          • Career highlights: One-time steals champion, one-time All-WNBA, seven-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 14.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.5 APG

          Houston Comets

          Kim Perrot, No. 10

          • Career highlights: Two-time WNBA champion (a third posthumously awarded), first number retired in league history

          • Career stats: 7.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 4.0 APG

          Cynthia Cooper, No. 14

          • Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, two-time MVP, three-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 21 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.9 APG

          Indiana Fever

          Tamika Catchings, No. 24

          • Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, one-time WNBA champion, one-time MVP, 10-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 16.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG

          Los Angeles Sparks

          Lisa Leslie, No. 9

          • Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, two-time WNBA champion, three-time MVP, eight-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 17.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.4 APG

          Penny Toler, No. 11

          • Career highlights: Two-time WNBA champion as general manager, scored first basket in WNBA history

          • Career stats: 10 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 4.0 APG

          Minnesota Lynx

          Lindsay Whalen, No. 13

          • Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, five-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star

          • Lynx stats: 11.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.9 APG

          Maya Moore, No. 23

          • Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, one-time MVP, six-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 18.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.3 APG

          Rebekkah Brunson, No. 32

          • Career highlights: Five-time WNBA champion, seven-time All-Defensive, five-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 9.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.1 APG

          Seimone Augustus, No. 33

          • Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, six-time All-WNBA, eight-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 15.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.3 APG

          Phoenix Mercury

          Michele Timms, No. 7

          • Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, one-time All-Star, Mercury's career leader in assists upon retirement

          • Career stats: 7.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 4.7 APG

          Penny Taylor, No. 13

          • Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, three-time WNBA champion, two-time All-WNBA, three-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 13.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.0 APG

          Jennifer Gillom, No. 22

          • Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time All-Star, two-time All-WNBA

          • Career stats: 13.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.2 APG

          Bridget Pettis, No. 32

          • Career highlights: First player to score in a game for the Mercury, two-time WNBA champion as assistant coach

          • Career stats: 6.2 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.4 APG

          Las Vegas Aces

          Becky Hammon, No. 25

          • Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time All-WNBA, six-time All-Star, two-time WNBA champion as head coach

          • Career stats: 13.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.8 APG

          Sacramento Monarchs

          Ruthie Bolton, No. 6

          • Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time All-WNBA, two-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 10.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.6 APG

          Jerry Reynolds, GM

          • Career highlights: Drafted notable players such as Bridgette Gordon, Ruthie Bolton, Ticha Penicheiro and Yolanda Griffith

          Seattle Storm

          Sue Bird, No. 10

          • Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, eight-time All-WNBA, 13-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 11.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 5.6 APG

          Lauren Jackson, No. 15

          • Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, three-time MVP, two-time WNBA champion, seven-time All-Star

          • Career stats: 18.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.4 APG

          play
          2:26
          Reliving Sue Bird's heroic career

          Revisit the most exciting highlights and moments from Sue Bird's 19-year career with the Seattle Storm.

          ^Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

          *Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

