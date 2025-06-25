Which WNBA players have had their number retired?

Open Extended Reactions

Having a number retired is among the pinnacle of honors for athletes, celebrating careers and cementing legacies in arena rafters. Since the WNBA's inception in 1997, over a dozen players (and one general manager) have been awarded the tribute.

In 2025, the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky will honor Candace Parker's contributions to their franchises by retiring her No. 3 jersey. The Sky will also retire Allie Quigley's jersey. The Phoenix Mercury plan to do the same for Diana Taurasi in 2026.

Here are retired numbers from WNBA history, spanning across active and defunct franchises.

Charlotte Sting

Andrea Stinson, No. 32

Career highlights: Two-time All-WNBA, three-time All-Star

Career stats: 12.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.0 APG

Connecticut Sun

Margo Dydek, No. 12

Career highlights: Two-time All-Defense, eight-time blocks champion, two-time All-Star

Career stats: 10 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.6 APG

Lindsay Whalen, No. 13

Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, five-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star

Sun stats: 11.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.9 APG

Asjha Jones, No. 15

Career highlights: One-time WNBA champion, one-time All-WNBA, two-time All-Star

Career stats: 10.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.7 APG

Katie Douglas, No. 23

Career highlights: One-time WNBA champion, four-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star

Career stats: 13.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.6 APG

Nykesha Sales, No. 42

Career highlights: One-time steals champion, one-time All-WNBA, seven-time All-Star

Career stats: 14.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.5 APG

Houston Comets

Kim Perrot, No. 10

Career highlights: Two-time WNBA champion (a third posthumously awarded), first number retired in league history

Career stats: 7.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 4.0 APG

Cynthia Cooper, No. 14

Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, two-time MVP, three-time All-Star

Career stats: 21 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.9 APG

Cynthia Cooper holds up the jersey of former teammate Kim Perrot as she celebrates the Comets' third-straight title. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Indiana Fever

Tamika Catchings, No. 24

Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, one-time WNBA champion, one-time MVP, 10-time All-Star

Career stats: 16.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG

Los Angeles Sparks

Lisa Leslie, No. 9

Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, two-time WNBA champion, three-time MVP, eight-time All-Star

Career stats: 17.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.4 APG

Penny Toler, No. 11

Career highlights: Two-time WNBA champion as general manager, scored first basket in WNBA history

Career stats: 10 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 4.0 APG

Minnesota Lynx

Lindsay Whalen, No. 13

Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, five-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star

Lynx stats: 11.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.9 APG

Maya Moore, No. 23

Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, one-time MVP, six-time All-Star

Career stats: 18.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.3 APG

Rebekkah Brunson, No. 32

Career highlights: Five-time WNBA champion, seven-time All-Defensive, five-time All-Star

Career stats: 9.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.1 APG

Seimone Augustus, No. 33

Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, six-time All-WNBA, eight-time All-Star

Career stats: 15.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.3 APG

Phoenix Mercury

Michele Timms, No. 7

Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, one-time All-Star, Mercury's career leader in assists upon retirement

Career stats: 7.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 4.7 APG

Penny Taylor, No. 13

Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, three-time WNBA champion, two-time All-WNBA, three-time All-Star

Career stats: 13.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.0 APG

Jennifer Gillom, No. 22

Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time All-Star, two-time All-WNBA

Career stats: 13.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.2 APG

Bridget Pettis, No. 32

Career highlights: First player to score in a game for the Mercury, two-time WNBA champion as assistant coach

Career stats: 6.2 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.4 APG

Las Vegas Aces

Becky Hammon, No. 25

Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time All-WNBA, six-time All-Star, two-time WNBA champion as head coach

Career stats: 13.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.8 APG

Sacramento Monarchs

Ruthie Bolton, No. 6

Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time All-WNBA, two-time All-Star

Career stats: 10.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.6 APG

Jerry Reynolds, GM

Career highlights: Drafted notable players such as Bridgette Gordon, Ruthie Bolton, Ticha Penicheiro and Yolanda Griffith

Seattle Storm

Sue Bird, No. 10

Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, eight-time All-WNBA, 13-time All-Star

Career stats: 11.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 5.6 APG

Lauren Jackson, No. 15

Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, three-time MVP, two-time WNBA champion, seven-time All-Star

Career stats: 18.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.4 APG

play 2:26 Reliving Sue Bird's heroic career Revisit the most exciting highlights and moments from Sue Bird's 19-year career with the Seattle Storm.

^Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

*Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

