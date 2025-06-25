Which WNBA players have had their number retired?

Having a number retired is among the pinnacle of honors for athletes, celebrating careers and cementing legacies in arena rafters. Since the WNBA's inception in 1997, over a dozen players (and one general manager) have been awarded the tribute.
In 2025, the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky will honor Candace Parker's contributions to their franchises by retiring her No. 3 jersey. The Sky will also retire Allie Quigley's jersey. The Phoenix Mercury plan to do the same for Diana Taurasi in 2026.
Here are retired numbers from WNBA history, spanning across active and defunct franchises.
Charlotte Sting
Andrea Stinson, No. 32
Career highlights: Two-time All-WNBA, three-time All-Star
Career stats: 12.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.0 APG
Margo Dydek, No. 12
Career highlights: Two-time All-Defense, eight-time blocks champion, two-time All-Star
Career stats: 10 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.6 APG
Lindsay Whalen, No. 13
Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, five-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star
Sun stats: 11.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.9 APG
Asjha Jones, No. 15
Career highlights: One-time WNBA champion, one-time All-WNBA, two-time All-Star
Career stats: 10.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.7 APG
Katie Douglas, No. 23
Career highlights: One-time WNBA champion, four-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star
Career stats: 13.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.6 APG
Nykesha Sales, No. 42
Career highlights: One-time steals champion, one-time All-WNBA, seven-time All-Star
Career stats: 14.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.5 APG
Houston Comets
Kim Perrot, No. 10
Career highlights: Two-time WNBA champion (a third posthumously awarded), first number retired in league history
Career stats: 7.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 4.0 APG
Cynthia Cooper, No. 14
Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, two-time MVP, three-time All-Star
Career stats: 21 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.9 APG
Tamika Catchings, No. 24
Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, one-time WNBA champion, one-time MVP, 10-time All-Star
Career stats: 16.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG
Lisa Leslie, No. 9
Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, two-time WNBA champion, three-time MVP, eight-time All-Star
Career stats: 17.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.4 APG
Penny Toler, No. 11
Career highlights: Two-time WNBA champion as general manager, scored first basket in WNBA history
Career stats: 10 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 4.0 APG
Lindsay Whalen, No. 13
Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, five-time All-WNBA, five-time All-Star
Lynx stats: 11.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.9 APG
Maya Moore, No. 23
Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, one-time MVP, six-time All-Star
Career stats: 18.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.3 APG
Rebekkah Brunson, No. 32
Career highlights: Five-time WNBA champion, seven-time All-Defensive, five-time All-Star
Career stats: 9.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.1 APG
Seimone Augustus, No. 33
Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, six-time All-WNBA, eight-time All-Star
Career stats: 15.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.3 APG
Michele Timms, No. 7
Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, one-time All-Star, Mercury's career leader in assists upon retirement
Career stats: 7.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 4.7 APG
Penny Taylor, No. 13
Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, three-time WNBA champion, two-time All-WNBA, three-time All-Star
Career stats: 13.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.0 APG
Jennifer Gillom, No. 22
Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time All-Star, two-time All-WNBA
Career stats: 13.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.2 APG
Bridget Pettis, No. 32
Career highlights: First player to score in a game for the Mercury, two-time WNBA champion as assistant coach
Career stats: 6.2 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.4 APG
Becky Hammon, No. 25
Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time All-WNBA, six-time All-Star, two-time WNBA champion as head coach
Career stats: 13.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.8 APG
Sacramento Monarchs
Ruthie Bolton, No. 6
Career highlights: Hall of Fame*, one-time All-WNBA, two-time All-Star
Career stats: 10.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.6 APG
Jerry Reynolds, GM
Career highlights: Drafted notable players such as Bridgette Gordon, Ruthie Bolton, Ticha Penicheiro and Yolanda Griffith
Sue Bird, No. 10
Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, four-time WNBA champion, eight-time All-WNBA, 13-time All-Star
Career stats: 11.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 5.6 APG
Lauren Jackson, No. 15
Career highlights: Hall of Fame^*, three-time MVP, two-time WNBA champion, seven-time All-Star
Career stats: 18.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.4 APG
^Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
*Women's Basketball Hall of Fame
Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, stats, standings and more.