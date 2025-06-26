Open Extended Reactions

We're just under two months into the WNBA season, and the Rookie of the Year race is far more competitive than initially expected.

Paige Bueckers has performed as almost everyone expected, while the Nos. 3 (Sonia Citron) and 4 (Kiki Iriafen) picks have led the Washington Mystics to a surprisingly good start. They aren't the only first-year players making a mark in the league.

A handful of young players in this electric rookie class are having unexpected breakouts. This group includes recent college graduates and players signed from overseas. Here are ESPN's rankings for the top eight rookies so far -- plus a check-in on two more.

Just before the WNBA draft, a general manager told ESPN that Bueckers could "impact the league immediately" and "be dangerous right away." So far, Bueckers has proven them right.

This year's No. 1 pick has demonstrated the same three-level scoring skills, efficiency, court vision and ability to control the pace of a game she showcased on her way to winning a national title with UConn in April.

She also leads the rookies in scoring (17.7 points per game) and assists (5.8) despite having missed four games while in concussion protocol and because of an illness. In that period, Kiki Iriafen overtook her as the favorite to win Rookie of the Year, though Bueckers has since reclaimed the spot.

That said, Bueckers' strong play hasn't immediately led to teamwide success. The Wings are off to a 4-12 start, receiving the worst grade in ESPN's one-month check-in. It's hard to put an entire franchise's success on the shoulders of a 22-year-old rookie, but Bueckers has, so far, lived up to the hype.

2. Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics, forward

The No. 4 pick, Iriafen briefly catapulted to the top of the Rookie of the Year race by leading the Mystics to a 4-6 start -- unexpected for a team entering a rebuilding era.

In 15 games, she's averaging 13.3 points on nearly 50% shooting -- the third-most points by a rookie and the third-best shooting percentage by a rookie playing at least 12 minutes this season.

Her physicality and rebounding set her apart from the rest of the rookie class, too: She's grabbing 8.8 rebounds (best in the group) and has recorded five double-doubles, including four consecutive in May.

During her single season at USC, Iriafen took a backseat on scoring next to superstar JuJu Watkins. But in the W, she has displayed an ability to score in a variety of ways -- whether it's in the midrange, by forcing her way into the paint or crashing the offensive glass.

But beyond the statistics, Iriafen has helped set an identity for the Mystics. Washington coach Sydney Johnson said Iriafen has a "veteran mindset" and has stabilized the team's frontcourt.

3. Sonia Citron, Washington Mystics, guard

Citron has been right alongside Iriafen in ushering in Washington's new era. She has been the perfect counterpart for Iriafen, averaging 14.2 points on 47.1% shooting. She's also a reliable multiple-position defender, with the ability to switch roles whenever her team needs.

During her four years at Notre Dame, Citron established herself as a three-level scorer, averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 37% from deep. Her shooting precision extended to the midrange, and she had the ability to cut to the basket and finish at the rim. So far, it's translated to the pros.

That scoring was something the Mystics needed when they got the third pick -- and her -- after trading Ariel Atkins to the Chicago Sky. It's a lot to expect a rookie to match the production of a seven-year veteran, but Citron has proven she's up to the task so far.

After going undrafted in 2022 and spending the past three years playing in Australia, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Sweden, Held has emerged as one of the brightest WNBA newcomers. Teammate Satou Sabally even suggested Held could make a case for rookie of the year.

Despite not starting a game for Phoenix (yet), Held was crucial for the team while Kahleah Copper missed the first 11 games of the season with a knee injury. During that span, Held averaged 9.5 points in 21.5 minutes, making her the team's third-leading scorer behind Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. On the season, she has the fourth-best defensive rating among rookies who play at least 12 minutes per game, at 92.4.

Last week, after finishing with 16 points, 3 assists and 3 steals in a loss to the Minnesota Lynx, Held scored a career-high 24 points in a win against the Golden State Valkyries on 7-of-15 shooting from the field and 4-of-9 from deep. She also proved her value in clutch situations, hitting a go-ahead, step-back 3-pointer to give Phoenix a one-point lead with just over a minute left in the game.

5. Monique Akoa Makani, Phoenix Mercury, guard

Akoa Makani has become one of the best long-distance shooters in the rookie class, going 44.7% from 3 -- good for top 5 among all rookies. She is also shooting 100% from the free throw line on 18 attempts.

Averaging 20.5 minutes a game, Akoa Makani was first inserted into the Mercury's starting lineup as they navigated an injury-plagued start to the season. Even now with a healthy roster, she has not given up her spot. Her shooting ability (8.3 PPG) has given Phoenix supplementary scoring, an area of concern heading into the season. She also has the team's fifth-best plus-minus rating (plus-4.4).

6. Janelle Salaun, Golden State Valkyries, guard

Salaun has had an abbreviated time in Golden State: She missed training camp, the preseason and the first regular-season game, and has recently stepped away to represent France at EuroBasket. But in the eight games she has played, she has left her mark.

She's fourth among rookies in scoring (11.8 PPG) behind Bueckers, Iriafen and Citron. Salaun was also playing the third-most minutes (28.4) and grabbing the second-most rebounds per game (5.9).

She went undrafted in 2023 but is still just 23 years old and carries more experience than is traditional for a WNBA rookie. She won a silver medal with France in the Paris Olympics last summer and also led Beretta Famila Schio to the Italian League title -- where she also won Finals MVP.

7. Kathryn Westbeld, Phoenix Mercury, forward

At 29 years old, Westbeld is tied for the second-oldest rookie in this year's class. She spent most of the past seven years playing in Spain, Puerto Rico, Australia, France, Italy and Hungary, with a brief six-month stint as an account executive with Total Quality Logistics in West Chester, Ohio from January to July in 2021. This year, she's cemented herself in the Mercury's starting rotation.

Like her rookie teammates, she was first inserted into the starting lineup amid Phoenix's injury-riddled beginning. And like Akoa Makani, she hasn't relinquished her spot, logging the fifth-most minutes on the team (23.1 per game).

Paopao was a reliable shooter in college, going 40% from beyond the arc. Her dip during her senior year at South Carolina -- where she averaged a career-low 9.4 points -- may have been a factor in dropping her into the second round of this year's draft..

Yet, the No. 18 pick has been able to play both on and off of the ball for Atlanta and has also been crucial for the Dream in the clutch.

While her stats aren't as eye-catching as those of the names above, Paopao's impact has been undeniable. Her plus-16 net rating and 112.2 offensive rating are the best among rookies who have played at least five games, and she leads the class in 3-point shooting at 54.3%. On Sunday against Chicago, she erupted for five 3s on six attempts.

Two more to watch

Malonga was one of the most intriguing prospects in this year's draft class, and her ceiling is still projected to be one of the highest among the group. Through the first month and a half of the season, Malonga showed some of that potential, but her talent is still extremely raw.

One reason she hasn't been able to refine her game in the WNBA might be a lack of minutes, a problem the other rookies on this list haven't had to deal with. She's averaging 8.7 minutes a game, but she's also playing behind one of the best centers in the league in Nneka Ogwumike.

It might take some time for Malonga -- who has been playing international basketball since 2021 and was the youngest member of the French national team at the 2024 Olympics -- to get a chance to make an impact on the Storm, but she remains one of the most interesting newcomers to watch.

Hailey Van Lith, Chicago Sky, guard

When Courtney Vandersloot went down with an ACL tear on June 8, Van Lith looked poised to fill the veteran's shoes. The No. 11 draft pick is still coming off the bench, but her minutes load has steadily increased over the past two weeks and she even played three consecutive 20-minute stints against the Sun, Mystics and Mercury last week. She should continue to grow as she gets more playing opportunities.