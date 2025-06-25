Open Extended Reactions

The Indiana Fever have waived guard/forward DeWanna Bonner, one of their key free agent acquisitions in the offseason, after she had missed five games due to what was termed personal reasons.

The Fever have signed guard Aari McDonald, who was with the team earlier on an injury hardship contract, for the rest of the season.

The Indiana Fever have waived guard/forward DeWanna Bonner after she had missed five games due to what was termed personal reasons. Sources tell ESPN that Bonner didn't think the fit on-court wasn't working out. Joe Boatman/NBAE via Getty Images

"I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise," Bonner said in a news release. "Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization's willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career. I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players."

Bonner averaged in double figures in scoring in each of her 15 previous seasons in the WNBA and has been a full-time starter since 2012. She started just three of the nine Fever games she appeared in and averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

As she is near the end of her career at age 37, Bonner didn't think things would work out the rest of this season in Indiana and contemplated retirement, sources told ESPN.

Bonner being waived will allow her to play for another team this season. She has to clear a 48-hour period where other teams can claim her on waivers for the remainder of the $200,000 salary she is owed by her one-year unprotected deal with the Fever. If no team does, Bonner is a free agent and can sign for the veteran minimum if needed to fit into the salary cap of her preferred team.

Sources have indicated that Phoenix, where Bonner began her career in 2009 as the No. 5 pick out of Auburn and won two titles, is one of her preferred destinations. Bonner played her first 10 years in Phoenix and the last five in Connecticut before signing with Indiana. She missed the 2017 season after giving birth to twin daughters.

The Fever revamped their roster this season around No. 1 picks Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, bringing in veterans Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson to give Indiana more experience. On paper, Bonner seemed a good fit for what Indiana needed.

McDonald, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft out of Arizona, played her first three seasons with Atlanta and last year with Los Angeles. In three games with the Fever while Clark was out with a quad injury this season, McDonald averaged 11.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

"I'm so excited to rejoin the Fever," McDonald, 26, said in a statement. "Although my time with the team was brief, it immediately felt like the place to be. I'm grateful for the warm welcome from the coaches, teammates, and fans -- and most of all, I thank God for the incredible journey I'm on."

Fever general manager Amber Cox said in a statement, "From the moment she arrived in Indy, Aari was a clear fit with the style and mentality we are building here with the Fever. Though only here a few games, her impact as a playmaker and a defender was evident. We are very excited to welcome her back for the remainder of the season."